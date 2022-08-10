The True/False Film Festival hosted the Boone Dawdle event on Saturday to help raise funds for Ragtag Cinema. Participants began with their bikes at Flat Branch Park in Columbia and ended with a dinner and movie at The Blufftop in Rocheport. Riding along the MKT Trail to Rocheport, the bikers stopped to indulge in various activities offered along the way, such as a bike-powered smoothie blender, a strength, intelligence and memory test, a collaborative paint-by-number and a meditation station under the big bur oak near McBaine. Once they reached The Blufftop, the bikers were treated to dinner and a concert before the movie screening to end the night.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO