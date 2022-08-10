ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: A clear-eyed look at the past half-century of American life

“The Flag, the Cross and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened,” by accomplished environmentalist author Bill McKibben is a thought-provoking overview of 60-years of America’s declining patriotism, faith and economic prosperity told through the nostalgic lens of a Baby Boomer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times

Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported .komu.com/news/midmissourinews/jefferson-city-911-call-center-facing-dispatcher-shortages/article_6b0fb090-021c-11ed-ae86-6388cc867d39.html" target="_blank">across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Kansas is prime example of GOP's misguided strategy

“My opponent,” fulminated the candidate, “and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election.”. No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Legislature, who was facing,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Bikers participate in Boone Dawdle to fundraise for True/False Film Festival

The True/False Film Festival hosted the Boone Dawdle event on Saturday to help raise funds for Ragtag Cinema. Participants began with their bikes at Flat Branch Park in Columbia and ended with a dinner and movie at The Blufftop in Rocheport. Riding along the MKT Trail to Rocheport, the bikers stopped to indulge in various activities offered along the way, such as a bike-powered smoothie blender, a strength, intelligence and memory test, a collaborative paint-by-number and a meditation station under the big bur oak near McBaine. Once they reached The Blufftop, the bikers were treated to dinner and a concert before the movie screening to end the night.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

MoDOT to close Route 63 exit ramp coming into Jefferson City Monday night

MoDOT announces a road project, effecting motorists trying to get into Jefferson City, from southbound Route 63, will begin earlier than originally planned. The southbound exit ramp from 63 to westbound Route 54 was originally supposed to close to traffic on Tuesday, August 16. But MoDOT’s Central District announced earlier today the exit ramp will now close Monday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park

Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
SEDALIA, MO
abc17news.com

Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Burglars chop a hole to get inside an Ashland drug store

The hunt is on for burglars who hit an Ashland Pharmacy. Police say the burglars cut a hole into the Kilgore’s Pharmacy early Thursday morning. Jefferson City Police later spotted the suspects’ car and chased it. The suspects bailed out and ran from the scene. They’re still on the run. No one was hurt in the chase.
ASHLAND, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight's parade at Missouri state fair

Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Annie Ruth Taylor, Jan. 29, 1951 – Aug. 8, 2022

Annie Ruth Taylor, 71 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
COLUMBIA, MO

