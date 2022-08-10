ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 18

Judey
3d ago

how about training for the parents suing! make them wear one of these suits around hundreds of people out in the heat and find out what it is really like. also i would like to hear from parents of other races whose kids were overlooked also but have the common sense to understand there is no way every child can possibly be greeted. i bet we would hear from a lot!

Reply(3)
23
Colleen A Lucas
3d ago

you people need to stop running the race card you're making this into an epidemic everybody looking for money get a job like normal people do using your own kids to scan for money

Reply(2)
6
Rick manning
3d ago

give me a break, how about teaching these people to follow the rules

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
State
Maryland State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Beatty
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Bias#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Sesame Place Philadelphia#Seaworld#The Sesame Street#Nbc News
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy