Judey
3d ago
how about training for the parents suing! make them wear one of these suits around hundreds of people out in the heat and find out what it is really like. also i would like to hear from parents of other races whose kids were overlooked also but have the common sense to understand there is no way every child can possibly be greeted. i bet we would hear from a lot!
Colleen A Lucas
3d ago
you people need to stop running the race card you're making this into an epidemic everybody looking for money get a job like normal people do using your own kids to scan for money
Rick manning
3d ago
give me a break, how about teaching these people to follow the rules
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children
Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia. Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road. Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore...
Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC
A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved
Another video has surfaced that appears to show a Sesame Place character shunning a Black child at the Philadelphia-area theme park. Meanwhile, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has reached out to the park’s parent company hoping to create solutions. Nathan Fleming recorded a video of his July 4...
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Berwyn South School District Board member who admitted to yelling a racial slur at a man while on the job has resigned. Her resignation came less than 24 hours after CBS 2's Marissa Pearlman's report on the man's call for justice. Plus, a Berwyn alderman...
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday
A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Black Americans might believe the South is more racist, but they do not view this racism as a barrier blocking them from achieving their economic objectives.
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
A Trump-loving Californian visiting Anchorage for a MAGA rally last month showed local police a novelty “white privilege card” after she was pulled over for swerving in her lane. But instead of citing or ticketing the woman for failing to show her driver’s license, cellphone video taken by...
The honorable Judge Greg Mathis made a bold claim against many Black men who he feel were lacking on the BLM protest frontlines.
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
A Texas school board member admitted a Black high school principal was placed on administrative leave after sharing his views on racism after the death of George Floyd, according to the Daily Beast. In a video posted to the Colleyville Citizens for Accountability Facebook group on July 8, Tammy Nakamura,...
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
