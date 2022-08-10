Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
thetrek.co
End of Book 1: New Hampshire and Maine
As I recount the past few weeks, I find myself bewildered by how time, and trail progress passes me by. It has been hundreds of kilometers since Lincoln. We have completed the Whites, conquered the Presidential range, clambered through Mahoosuc Notch, pond hopped through the 100 Mile Wilderness, and summited Katahdin. It feels like yesterday was weeks ago, and like weeks ago was only yesterday. Having said that, the past few weeks have been my favorite part of the trip for so many reasons.
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
thetrek.co
Vermont Long Trail
They say the Long Trail doesn’t truly start til it splits from the AT at the 100 mile mark. Well they aren’t kidding!! I thought I knew technical but this is something I don’t think you really know til you know. And that means leaving blood, sweat and tears out there. And I have left all 3!! Scrambling, crab crawling, butt sliding, swinging from trees on teetering edges, having brain switched on for every step, meanwhile carrying your life on your back. Come into camp haggard mentally and physically but go about your nightly duties. Unpacking, setting up tent etc, cleaning up the mess your body is and changing clothes, making supper, plan your destination on the map for tomorrow, brush your teeth, climb into your sleeping bag, and read a book til you drop it on your head as you have fallen asleep. Wake up next morning, pack up and start again.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
thetrek.co
Southern Maine – big mountains and big-hearted people
From when I started, people told me about southern Maine. Other than Mt Katahdin, southern Maine is where all the “big boy” mountains of the Maine Appalachian Trail are. Having now passed over almost all of them, I can attest that this is true. There have been some...
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
vermontbiz.com
Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont
Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
thetrek.co
Final Days in Colorado
A volunteer trail crew was gathered in the Junco Lake parking area, prepping for a week of trail maintenance. In the miles ahead I noticed many sawn logs. Great amounts of time and effort had gone into clearing the path, especially being that some areas were part of wilderness, prohibiting the use of power tools there. I couldn’t imagine how difficult it would have been to climb through here before it had been cleared. As always, the work that had been done to clear the path was much appreciated.
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
wamc.org
Vermont hospital officials detail need for Green Mountain Care Board to approve “stabilization budgets”
Vermont hospitals and health care systems must submit their budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board for approval or adjustment. The annual assessment began in late July and nearly all hospitals in the state are asking for their highest rate increases since the board was created in 2011. The association representing hospitals held a virtual meeting Thursday to explain why they need the board to approve what they are calling “stabilization budgets.”
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
thetrek.co
Intermission: The Oregon Coast Trail
The hostel in Ashland is full of hikers and all anyone can really talk about is the heat. It’s my birthday the day I arrive and I invite myself to dinner with a group of hikers that’s heading into town to eat. We hit the Indian restaurant where I have the best town meal I’ve had all trail – because it’s neither another shitty veggie burger nor another shitty vegetarian pizza.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
thetrek.co
AT Days 104-107: Epic day reveals Blue Ridge beauty
Most days on the AT bring a pleasing mix of nature and scenery — but some days really stand out as epic. Day 104 in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains hit that special category for me. Here are the daily details:. Day 104 – Punchbowl Shelter to Thunder Hill...
WCAX
Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress. Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes. Thursday morning,...
WCAX
Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two days after Vermont’s primary election, many political observers are still trying to parse the results. Political newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the U.S. Senate race. From the start, Nolan, a centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott was seen as the favorite. Now, Malloy -- who won by a four-point margin -- will be the GOP standard bearer against Rep. Peter Welch in November.
VTDigger
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
