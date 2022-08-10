They say the Long Trail doesn’t truly start til it splits from the AT at the 100 mile mark. Well they aren’t kidding!! I thought I knew technical but this is something I don’t think you really know til you know. And that means leaving blood, sweat and tears out there. And I have left all 3!! Scrambling, crab crawling, butt sliding, swinging from trees on teetering edges, having brain switched on for every step, meanwhile carrying your life on your back. Come into camp haggard mentally and physically but go about your nightly duties. Unpacking, setting up tent etc, cleaning up the mess your body is and changing clothes, making supper, plan your destination on the map for tomorrow, brush your teeth, climb into your sleeping bag, and read a book til you drop it on your head as you have fallen asleep. Wake up next morning, pack up and start again.

