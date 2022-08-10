ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, NY

2 On Your Side

Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Palmyra crash

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man was injured when his car flipped on Hydesville Road in Palmyra on Friday night. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies said John H. Briggs, 29 of Macedon, was driving at an unsafe speed when he lost control of his car just before 9:30 p.m.
PALMYRA, NY
bravewords.com

METALLICA - Buffalo, NY T-Shirt & Poster Available Now

Metallica have announce that their Buffalo t-shirt and poster are now available. Says the band: "Get your hands on the official poster, designed by Brian Allen, from yesterday’s show in Buffalo, NY now! Limited quantities are available now in The Metallica Store." The band add: "You can only get...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Couple linked to alleged Juneteenth spoof party responds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a prominent local dentist responded Friday to allegations that his house played host to a racist party that a Black Rochester firefighter was allegedly forced to attend. In his statement, Nicosia said he and his wife, Mary, “strongly disagree with how we are being characterized,” but also announced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Firefighter Said He Was Forced To Attend Juneteenth Spoof Party

A black Rochester fire fighter has filed a complaint against his captain after being forced to attend a Juneteenth spoof party. The alleged incident happened back on July 7th when the captain forced three subordinates while on duty to attend what was called a Juneteenth spoof party where he saw display of racism and misogyny. The captain being accused is currently suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
ROCHESTER, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Buffalo, NY USA

We were at the Buffalo Zoo this afternoon when my son noticed a heart hanging from a little piece of wood in front of a display. We didn’t know what it was at first so left it be. As we were nearing the end of our visit my son said “Hey mom, remember that heart we saw, I think we should go back and look for it again”. I wasn’t sure if it would still be there but agreed to go look.
BUFFALO, NY

