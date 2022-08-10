Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Related
13News Now Exclusive: Cell phone video captures chaos before gunfire that hurt 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk. The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.
Black and Missing Foundation urges national attention for missing Norfolk girl
The Black and Missing Foundation is urging national attention for Kadence Morrell, the missing 15-year-old girl from Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police, FBI expand search for missing teen girl
Kadence was last seen on August 3. If you see her, call 911 immediately.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
'He was threatening my life' | Norfolk police officer sobs during testimony
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk police officer accused of killing a man in Chesapeake while off duty took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. Edmond Hoyt, who goes by his middle name Ryan, told the court his side of the story. “I think it’s necessary that the...
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
Former daycare owner arrested after fire left multiple children hurt in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman is now facing a long list of charges, months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome left multiple children hurt. A grand jury indicted Dewanna Seward on 19 different counts of child neglect and cruelty charges. Portsmouth police said they served an arrest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
Child shot in Portsmouth appears to be accidental
Police responded to the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard for a report of a shooting. Police say it was a juvenile that was shot but have not confirmed the age of the child.
Toddler injured in Portsmouth shooting incident
Portsmouth Police confirmed they were called to investigate near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Blvd. around 9:40 p.m.
Man sentenced for threatening public officials in Norfolk
A New York man was sentenced today to more than nine years in federal prison for mailing threatening letters to a federal law enforcement officer with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to a federal prosecutor, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
WLTX.com
'Everybody is looking for her': Full week passes in search for missing Virginia teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell. “Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said. Exactly one week has...
2-year-old shot in late night Portsmouth shooting
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 2-year-old boy late Wednesday night, August 10, 2022.
Residents speak out after 2-year-old shot in Portsmouth
A Portsmouth community wants to know what led to a 2-year-old boy getting shot. Police tell us he suffered critical injuries.
Toddler in critical condition after Portsmouth shooting, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night. The shooting happened near the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard around 9:40 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department said. The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting. The...
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Court documents: Suspect in Norfolk quadruple-shooting was kicked out of restaurant before violence
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents have revealed information about Tyshawn Marquis Gray, and the morning he's accused of having shot four people in Downtown Norfolk. The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street. One of the people he's accused of shooting is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
Comments / 0