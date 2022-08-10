Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Woman shot while in vehicle in River North, police say
A 19-year-old woman was shot in River North early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Chicago hit-and-run: 3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Jackson Park Highlands crash, authorities say
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
$15,000 reward offered in CTA Red Line murder case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push to find the men behind a murder on the CTA's Red Line. Saturday Cook County Crime Stoppers passed out a flyer at the 79th Street Red Line Stop. It offers a $15,000 reward for help finding the two men who shot and killed Diunte Moon there last weekend. Moon's grieving mother tells CBS 2 her son was a hardworking father. He worked extra hours to pay for a party for his 8-year-old daughter. Police have released surveillance video of the two wanted men and announced plans to add more officers to trains following the shooting.
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, authorities say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
Chicago car stolen outside River North business; dogs inside found
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who kept us in their thoughts and prayers and willed this to happen, because without you it wouldn't have happened," the dogs' owner said.
Man inside moving car steals woman’s purse outside Party City in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. — A 64-year-old woman had her purse stolen by a man inside a moving vehicle outside a Party City store in Niles. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Village Crossing shopping center, located at 5651 W. Touhy Ave. According to police, the woman had exited Party City when a silver […]
Hobart Police ask for help finding three "boujee young thieves and one old one"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month.In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as "BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE."Police said the four women entered a beauty store on the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue last month, selected several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, and left the store without paying."For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," police said in the Facebook post.Surveillance images shot three of the women were wearing black t-shirts -- one a Puma brand shirt, one a black shirt with "pink" embroidered on the chest, and one with a fuzzy emblem on the left breast -- and the fourth was wearing a white shirt.Anyone who recognizes the women, or has any further information on the incident, is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at 219-942-4399 or by e-mail: mmattel@cityofhobart.org
Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out
CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland
Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise amid TikTok challenge teaching how to steal vehicles, police say
Cook County saw a 767% increase in thefts of these cars since last year, the sheriff says.
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
3 killed, 1 hurt in hit-and-run in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were killed and another one was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning. The crash occurred in the 7000 block of South Jeffery. According to police, at about 7:57 a.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on Jeffery when it stuck four men. Three of...
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
