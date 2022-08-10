Read full article on original website
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
wtmj.com
The Mall is back in Court
What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
WISN
Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
WISN
East side staple in urgent need of extra hands
MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Tool begins making hand tools in the U.S. — a first for the company
Fast-growing toolmaker, Milwaukee Tool, has opened a $55 million facility in West Bend that will have about 150 people making screwdrivers and pliers. Other types of hand tools may be added later. Milwaukee Tool, owned by Hong-Kong based Techtronic Industries, is attempting for the first time to make hand tools...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
WISN
2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning Tisko. It’s an [Indigo Bunting](https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Indigo_Bunting/overview#). They have a beautiful call and are a great little bird. Good find and very nice picture.
Lakefront Brewery selling footlong cheese curd on a stick at WI State Fair
A footlong cheese curd on a stick! Who needs baskets for your curds when you can get it on a skewer? This invention is only available at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden at Wisconsin State Fair.
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
communityjournal.net
China Lights Lantern Festival Returns to Milwaukee After Two-Year Hiatus
Milwaukee – China Lights, the wildly popular Chinese lantern festival, is returning to Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens for the fifth time this fall, and tickets go on sale on Aug 11. The China Lights lantern festival, presented by Tri-City Bank, is a partnership between Milwaukee County Parks...
