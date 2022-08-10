ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

W 69 N 876 Evergreen Ct

Cedarburg large 2 bedroom lower - Large 2 bedroom lower, 1 1/2 bath apt. with extra large kitchen 5 blocks north of downtown Cedarburg, next to pool park. All appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air. Underground parking for 1 vehicle and 1 surface space. Patio. Secured entry. On-site manager. Water/sewer paid for...tenants pays gas and electric. Heat is 80% efficient gas forced air.
CEDARBURG, WI
wtmj.com

The Mall is back in Court

What was the pride of Milwaukee in the 1970s has now become an eye sore. The Northridge Mall on the corner of Highway 100 and Highway 181 that has stood abandoned for nearly 20 years is set to return to court starting Monday. The city has tried several times to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

East side staple in urgent need of extra hands

MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Strapped#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open

Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
HARTFORD, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy