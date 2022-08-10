ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

mynews4.com

Ask Joe: guardrail needed to curb accidents on Lakeside Drive?

Reno, NEV — Bryn Klitze wrote in asking what can be done about a stretch of road in south Reno where there have been several car crashes recently. In some cases the cars have ended up on the property of the Silver Circle Ranch at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Road.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County highway to have lane closures Aug. 15-19

One-way traffic and travel delays will be in place Aug. 15-19 on State Route 338 in Lyon County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway. From 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15-19, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on State Route 338 from the Nevada-California state line to 10 miles north (mileposts 0 to 10).
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon. The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting. They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election,...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo

Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County School District announces mileage reimbursement program

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced a mileage reimbursement program. The program is for families willing to drive their students to school during weeks when WCSD transportation is not available. In a press release, the district said:. “We know the difficulties that the issues...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Auxiliary hopes to financially assist WCSO Mounted Unit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Detective Toddi Fitzmier collects her horse Lacey to saddle up for the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit. While Toddi has been on the unit for six years. Lacey has been working for two years. The training does not happen overnight. “We had to take...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding

MARKLEEVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The U.S. Post Office in Markleeville has reopened its doors after the area was hit by flooding last week. The flooding came from heavy rains that hit the area following a fire in the mountains that surround the small California town. Highway 89 is still closed...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
Record-Courier

Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location

On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The first convoy of vehicles between Markleeville and Woodfords will be escorted by the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office 7-7:30 a.m. Friday over what I’ve heard called old Highway 88. Residents and county employees with four-wheel or all-wheel will undergo inspection to see if their vehicles will handle the route before the trip, which will be repeated 6-6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

City: No pollution going into Carson River in EPA case

Carson City officials said sewage from Douglas County prompted an Environmental Protection Agency allegation the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act pretreatment program. Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz said there is an existing agreement with Douglas County “to take some of their sewer from north...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
RENO, NV

