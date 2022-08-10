Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: guardrail needed to curb accidents on Lakeside Drive?
Reno, NEV — Bryn Klitze wrote in asking what can be done about a stretch of road in south Reno where there have been several car crashes recently. In some cases the cars have ended up on the property of the Silver Circle Ranch at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Road.
kunr.org
Breaking down the school transportation situations in Washoe County and Carson City
The school districts in Washoe County and Carson City are dealing with bus driver shortages ahead of the first day of school. Report for America’s Jose Davila IV sat down with KUNR’s Michelle Billman to break everything down. Michelle Billman: So what is the transportation problem facing these...
KOLO TV Reno
Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
2news.com
New Traffic Signal Being Activated In Spanish Springs
The signal is being activated at Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive. NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County highway to have lane closures Aug. 15-19
One-way traffic and travel delays will be in place Aug. 15-19 on State Route 338 in Lyon County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway. From 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15-19, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on State Route 338 from the Nevada-California state line to 10 miles north (mileposts 0 to 10).
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council moves to fill seat vacated by Jardon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will appoint its next council member to fill the seat in ward 5, being vacated by Neoma Jardon. The council made the decision Friday during a special meeting. They decided to go with an appointment process as opposed to a special election,...
Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo
Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County School District announces mileage reimbursement program
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has announced a mileage reimbursement program. The program is for families willing to drive their students to school during weeks when WCSD transportation is not available. In a press release, the district said:. “We know the difficulties that the issues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fernleyreporter.com
City awarded $25 million grant to complete Nevada Pacific Parkway project
Since the idea was first conceived, the plan to construct Nevada Pacific Parkway to connect Interstate 80 with U.S. 50A has had more stops and starts than an air conditioner on a hot day. What’s never been available is the funding to actually build it. Until now. On Wednesday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Auxiliary hopes to financially assist WCSO Mounted Unit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Detective Toddi Fitzmier collects her horse Lacey to saddle up for the Sheriff’s Mounted Unit. While Toddi has been on the unit for six years. Lacey has been working for two years. The training does not happen overnight. “We had to take...
KOLO TV Reno
Markleeville Post Office reopens after flooding
MARKLEEVILLE, California. (KOLO) - The U.S. Post Office in Markleeville has reopened its doors after the area was hit by flooding last week. The flooding came from heavy rains that hit the area following a fire in the mountains that surround the small California town. Highway 89 is still closed...
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
2news.com
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The first convoy of vehicles between Markleeville and Woodfords will be escorted by the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office 7-7:30 a.m. Friday over what I’ve heard called old Highway 88. Residents and county employees with four-wheel or all-wheel will undergo inspection to see if their vehicles will handle the route before the trip, which will be repeated 6-6:30 p.m.
Record-Courier
City: No pollution going into Carson River in EPA case
Carson City officials said sewage from Douglas County prompted an Environmental Protection Agency allegation the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act pretreatment program. Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz said there is an existing agreement with Douglas County “to take some of their sewer from north...
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
Comments / 0