New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball hosts open summer practice

A little more than halfway through the Rutgers men’s basketball team’s summer practice, senior guard Paul Mulcahy called for a huddle. The noise of bouncing balls, clapping coaches, talking teammates and squeaking sneakers took a second of reprieve as teammates linked arms together to hear Mulcahy’s quick motivational speech. A minute or so later, hands were together, and the players broke the huddle to go shoot free throws.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IBWAA

Yankees Still Coping With Fallout From Covid

Paul O'Neill (left) and Derek Jeter share a laugh at the Yankee Stadium batting cage in pre-Covid days.Brian Marschhauser, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. Paul O’Neill broadcasts Yankee games from his Cincinnati living room, 650 miles from Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Reigning EOC football champs prepare for season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — It’s midway through the summer and football teams throughout the state are already starting to look like they are in midseason form, thanks to tournaments, workouts and several 7-on-7 games. In the case of East Orange Campus High School, they are simply reloading with...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Chalkbeat

New principals replace previous leadership at two Newark high schools

Newly appointed principals at Science Park High School and Newark Vocational High School, both named over the summer by the Newark Board of Education, sent out welcome letters to parents this week to announce their arrival and set the stage for the year. The new arrivals come amid concerns over principal turnover in the district after their first-year predecessors were ousted from their positions. But parents aren’t sure if the reshuffling will...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Hot Chicken Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Hot Chikn Kitchn, a hot chicken restaurant, is coming to New Jersey for the first time. The chain, which began in Virginia, has begun expansion plans across the country and has it’s sights on North Jersey to start. It’s opening in Paramus on Route 17, bringing it’s menu (View...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ

