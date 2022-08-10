Spokane Parks Seeks Input on Future Dog Parks

Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2:39 p.m.

SPOKANE – City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is seeking community input to help guide the development of future dog parks citywide over the next several years. A survey is available now through September 5.

“Through widespread community input we gathered as part of our master planning process last year, we heard a desire for more dog parks across our three districts,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “The input gathered from this survey will help inform what the most important aspects and amenities are for Spokane’s dog parks as we look to build more over the next decade.”

In April 2022, Parks & Recreation began developing citywide dog park site selection and guidelines for design and operation. Over the past several months, the City, project consultant AHBL, and a volunteer project advisory committee comprised of subject matter experts and park enthusiasts began developing these development guidelines.

With an aim to improve access to dog parks across Spokane, the new dog park survey seeks input from the community to help guide where the City locates public off-leash dog parks, their size and feel, and what amenities they should include. Responses will be used to analyze every piece of City-owned land and determine which are most suitable for future off-leash dog parks.

About City of Spokane Parks & Recreation

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation stewards nearly 120 properties across 4,000 acres of park land, including manicured parks, natural lands, aquatic centers, golf courses, sports complexes, and an arboretum. We also offer hundreds of recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities to improve the health and quality of life for our community. Enjoy all your city has to offer by visiting spokaneparks.org. Follow us @SpokaneParks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-###-