asu.edu
ASU teams collaborate on mindfulness training for student veterans
This fall, student veterans at Arizona State University will have a new service in their toolkit for academic success: mindfulness workshops designed specifically for their needs. In association with a research project led by Chris Hammer, a Team USA Triathlon paralympian and ASU Enterprise Enrollment project coordinator, faculty affiliates from...
asu.edu
A heart of maroon and gold in service and caregiving
ASU first-year student Abigail Campbell to major in medical studies. Editor's note: ASU News is highlighting some of its notable incoming students for fall 2022. Although incoming Arizona State University student Abigail Campbell grew up in Phoenix, one of the top five U.S. cities in population size, she says she prefers the more intimate space that ASU's West campus offers, where she will major in medical studies within the College of Health Solutions.
asu.edu
Material handling firm scholarship helps future engineers
Tempe-based material handling firm Automated Control Technologies set up a scholarship to benefit electrical and software engineering students at ASU. The scholarship started with two recipients last year and is growing to four this year. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock. Tim Carroll, owner and CEO of Automated Control Technologies, didn’t start...
asu.edu
Remembering a generous supporter of Arizona students and communities
Jim Schmidlin and Marilyn Miller Schmidlin on the Arizona State University Tempe campus. The Marilyn and James A. Schmidlin Endowed Scholarship for Engineering was one small part of the spirit of giving and dedication to science education in Marilyn Schmidlin’s life before her passing. Photographer: Hayden Taylor/ASU. A great...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
asu.edu
Anti-poverty advocate 1st of 3 guest speakers in Seeking Justice in Arizona series
Alex Gulotta focuses on assisting low-income families, protecting voters rights. Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director of All Voting is Local, is a passionate advocate for voting equity and inclusion issues in Arizona and beyond. On Sept. 7, he will deliver a lecture titled "Don’t Believe the Propaganda, Our Elections Are...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
gilbertsunnews.com
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt
East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
Head football coach for Corona del Sol placed on paid leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona is just three weeks away from the start of the high school football season for big schools (4A, 5A and 6A) and there is now trouble brewing for one East Valley school. According to a letter to parents from school officials tweeted out by the...
East Valley Tribune
City’s No. 2 steps down to take Amazon job
Amazon has recruited the city of Mesa’s No. 2 official, Assistant Manager John Pombier, to serve as senior manager for community affairs in the Phoenix area. After 19 years with the city, Pombier served his last day on the seventh floor of Mesa City Plaza on July 21. The...
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
gilbertsunnews.com
Panel has mixed reaction to townhome-cottage plan
A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert. The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making healthy treats for decades
It's been nearly 20 years since one Tempe business started to make granola, and they were recently honored as one of the city's top small businesses. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has more on Laura's Gourmet Granola, for this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
Crust Brothers to Make Tempe Debut This Fall
The Scottsdale pizza restaurant is opening a second location.
visitmesa.com
Follow AZ Foodie's Delicious Adventure through Mesa
In part two of For The Love Of Mesa: Fresh Foodie, AZ Foodie, Diana Brandt experiences different cultures and unique cuisine throughout Mesa, AZ and you can find a list of all her stops below!. Intentional Foods. Intentional Foods promise is simple: Allergy-friendly. Safe and delicious. Always! With a desire...
