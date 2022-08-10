ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Parks Seeks Input on Future Dog Parks

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
Fianna Dickson, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Communications Manager, 509.625.6297

City of Spokane Parks & Recreation is seeking community input to help guide the development of future dog parks citywide over the next several years. A survey is available now through September 5.

“Through widespread community input we gathered as part of our master planning process last year, we heard a desire for more dog parks across our three districts,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “The input gathered from this survey will help inform what the most important aspects and amenities are for Spokane’s dog parks as we look to build more over the next decade.”

In April 2022, Parks & Recreation began developing citywide dog park site selection and guidelines for design and operation. Over the past several months, the City, project consultant AHBL, and a volunteer project advisory committee comprised of subject matter experts and park enthusiasts began developing these development guidelines.

With an aim to improve access to dog parks across Spokane, the new dog park survey seeks input from the community to help guide where the City locates public off-leash dog parks, their size and feel, and what amenities they should include. Responses will be used to analyze every piece of City-owned land and determine which are most suitable for future off-leash dog parks.

