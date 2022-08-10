Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained
The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park
“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Films His Wife Trying Pet Wild Moose at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
In a video courtesy of the Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone, we get to witness a woman trying to pet a wild bull moose and her husband doing absolutely nothing to stop her. How many times do we have to say it? Leave the wildlife alone. The video shows a...
CNBC
This RV repairman started answering internet questions on a lunch break—now he makes $115,000 a year doing it
Randall Gibbons has worked many jobs. He's been a motorcycle and RV repairman, real estate agent, caretaker and book salesman. One of his most lucrative roles has been answering strangers' questions on the internet. In 2009, Gibbons — then a RV repairman — signed up as an RV expert on JustAnswer, a virtual platform where users can submit questions to experts in fields like mechanical repair, international law and finance.
This is America's deepest cave at 1863 feet and it might get even deeper
A man standing near the entrance to Tears of the Turtle CaveCredit:Pfj2784; CC-BY-SA-4.0 As of 2022, America's deepest limestone cave at 1868.8 feet is listed as the Tears of the Turtle Cave located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Western Montana. It is not just the deepest cave in the U.S., it also extends over a mile in length.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 2