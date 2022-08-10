“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.

