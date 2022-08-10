ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
CBS News

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup

Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
Popular Science

Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground

Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
Outsider.com

Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained

The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park

“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
CNBC

This RV repairman started answering internet questions on a lunch break—now he makes $115,000 a year doing it

Randall Gibbons has worked many jobs. He's been a motorcycle and RV repairman, real estate agent, caretaker and book salesman. One of his most lucrative roles has been answering strangers' questions on the internet. In 2009, Gibbons — then a RV repairman — signed up as an RV expert on JustAnswer, a virtual platform where users can submit questions to experts in fields like mechanical repair, international law and finance.
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

