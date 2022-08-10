ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What Happened Last Night // Chris Sale breaks wrist, out for remainder of season // Belichick not worried about offense – 8/10 (Hour 1)

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler melted down, likely ended his season — then did the remarkable

The scorecard shows a nine. But the kid won’t remember it. This FedEx St. Jude Invitational began with a glimmer for Rickie Fowler, and, if we’re being honest, that’s more than he’s had in some time. By now, you’re no doubt well versed in Fowler’s years-long descent and the various bids to recapture the form that made him a star, but this week, this week felt different. He had snuck in to the start of this week’s playoffs on the number — Mr. 125 in the season-long standings — though he was helped by the absence of those who have left for LIV. But who’s counting; Fowler was in.
GOLF

