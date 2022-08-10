Read full article on original website
Obituary for Jonathan Thomas
April 21, 1967 ~ August 12, 2022 (age 55) Jonathan Thomas of Ponca City, Oklahoma passed away on Aug 12, 2022. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Obituary for Gordon Stangeland
May 1, 1929 – August 11, 2022. Gordon Moore Stangeland, longtime resident of Ponca City, Oklahoma, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Nearly missing the roaring 20’s, Gordon was born May 1, 1929, in his childhood home on Pine St to parents Nels Leonard Stangeland and Renas Wilson Stangeland. He attended Ponca City schools and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1947. As a gifted athlete, Gordon, lettered in football and wrestling, or “wrastling” as he liked to call it, while in high school.
Police Logs 08/11/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
