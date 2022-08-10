ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Durant Is Interested In The Celtics // Marcus Smart’s Importance // Chris Sale Breaks His Wrist – 8/10 (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

1 opposing team is threat to sign Jordan Poole away from Warriors?

One opponent may soon be crashing the Golden State Warriors’ Poole party. An Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com this week that the Orlando Magic could potentially be a threat to sign shooting guard Jordan Poole away from Golden State next summer. Deveney adds that the Magic might be armed with as much as $60 million in cap space, which the Warriors, who are trapped in the luxury tax abyss, will likely be unable to compete with for Poole.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

These 3 Teams Pursue Trade For Heat Star Bam Adebayo

Just when it seemed like the NBA offseason had finally reached its resting point with nearly every team content with their current roster and ready to approach training camp, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets drop another atomic bomb on the league’s landscape. It was recently reported that after...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Nets Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario

It has been an eventful NBA offseason for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Meanwhile, the organization might be looking to move Kyrie Irving as well. If Ben Simmons got dealt, that wouldn’t be shocking either. The possibilities are endless. With that said, some outcomes are...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy