Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
"Anchors Away!" - U.S.S. Orleck hosts first military wedding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who was brought together by tragedy, celebrated their love on Saturday. Adam Dillon and Allyson Johnson became the first couple to have their wedding on the U.S.S. Orleck, since it docked in Downtown Jacksonville. "It just comes full circle that we are here as...
News4Jax.com
‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regency Centers working to make sure ‘we don’t see this again’
Publix Super Markets Inc. tried to tie down every detail of opening in East San Marco, but then the rain came. During a hard afternoon summer downpour, not uncommon in Jacksonville, the first-floor garage – Publix’s first in the area – was awash in water. The landlord...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida Casket Co. renovation design approved
The Downtown Development Review Board unanimously awarded final design approval Aug. 11 for the Jacksonville Historical Society’s proposed renovation of the Florida Casket Co. building. The building, at 318 Palmetto St. next to the historical society’s offices in the former St. Luke’s Hospital, was built in 1882. It is...
News4Jax.com
‘We need your help’: Community group pleads for more teachers, urges Jacksonville residents to support property tax increase for raises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local community group spoke out Friday in front of the Duval County School Board to encourage people to support raising property taxes for teacher raises. The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition and concerned Clergy pleaded for Jacksonville residents to support the increase in the mill property tax,...
unfspinnaker.com
‘Declare a housing emergency’: Jacksonville activists push for affordable housing
A single topic dominated the public comment portion of the Jacksonville City Council’s meeting Tuesday night: housing. More specifically, residents say a city-wide housing crisis is making it harder and harder for them to make ends meet. This problem is not new despite receiving more media attention in recent...
multihousingnews.com
The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property
The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
Baby Kaltrin celebrates NICU graduation at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 173 days in the NICU, the care team at Wolfson Children's Hospital announced that baby Kaltrin is finally going home. She was born on Feb. 18 and was with made the move to the hospital's new NICU floors just days later, says Wolfsons. "After five...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
San Marco Publix parking garage floods on opening day despite concerns from locals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aliera Peterson captured video Thursday showing people wading through ankle-deep water in the parking garage at the new Publix in San Marco on opening day. “That was after five to 10 minutes of moderate rain,” Peterson said. “I just shudder to think what it’s going to...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
2 of 7 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold here in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy Thursday for Fantasy 5 players as the numbers 9-19-25-27-29 popped up as the winning combination. Out of seven total winners, two were locals from the Jacksonville area. The lucky pair of winning tickets were sold at a Publix on Atlantic Boulevard and...
