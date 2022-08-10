Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Marlon Vera knocks out Dominick Cruz in UFC bantamweight bout
Ecuador's Marlon Vera knocked out Dominick Cruz with a kick 2:17 into the fourth round to win the bantamweight main event in the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in San Diego. In an action-packed bout, Vera (20-7-1) knocked down Cruz with punches three times, but Cruz (24-4) scored the only two takedowns. The victory was Vera's fourth in a row.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns To Appear On 8/19 WWE SmackDown, Viking Funeral Also Announced
Roman Reigns will appear on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, the man he will face at WWE Clash at the Castle. Reigns’ stablemates The Usos attacked McIntyre during the August 12 episode, and “The Scottish Warrior”, along with Madcap Moss, proceeded to defeat the duo in a tag team match.
WWE・
