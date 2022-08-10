Roman Reigns will appear on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will come face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, the man he will face at WWE Clash at the Castle. Reigns’ stablemates The Usos attacked McIntyre during the August 12 episode, and “The Scottish Warrior”, along with Madcap Moss, proceeded to defeat the duo in a tag team match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO