MLB
'18 hero Benintendi makes return to Fenway
BOSTON -- It was 18 months ago the Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, one of the many postseason heroes from 2018, to the Royals. Yet Friday was the first time Benintendi returned to Fenway Park to face his original team – the one that made him the seventh overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
MLB
Trade still fresh, Soto embraces homecoming with multihit game
WASHINGTON -- When Juan Soto first heard he’d been traded to San Diego, the slugger said he “cried all morning.” Then he peeked at his new schedule. Just on the horizon, after what will now always be known as the Juan Soto Trade Deadline passed, the Padres were set to visit the nation’s capital. It was this scheduling quirk that allowed Soto to cap the emotional farewells he’d soon have with his teammates with a twist of silver-lined wisdom.
MLB
Hosmer's first Sox 'moment' a clutch one
BOSTON -- Trying to feel at home with his new team shouldn’t be that hard for Eric Hosmer, when you consider how comfortable he's looked throughout his career with the bat in his hands at Fenway Park. It took Hosmer just two home starts at MLB’s oldest ballpark to...
MLB
Reliving the 2012 Giants' improbable title run
When their backs were up against the wall, the 2012 Giants always found a way to win. Buoyed by Buster Posey's MVP form, Hunter Pence's impassioned speeches, Barry Zito's redemption and Marco Scutaro and Pablo Sandoval's clutch hitting, the Giants won six consecutive elimination games in the postseason to clinch their second World Series title in three years.
MLB
Astros serve Ragans a learning experience
HOUSTON -- Cole Ragans made his second career start on Thursday and showed that he still has some growing pains to endure. Ragans -- who is pitching in Texas' rotation while Jon Gray recovers from a left oblique strain -- faced a tough task last Thursday in his MLB debut against a talented White Sox lineup. But Texas' No. 29 prospect showed promise, as he allowed one unearned run off three hits in five innings of work in what ultimately became a no-decision.
MLB
High-quality stuff: Framber nearing franchise history
HOUSTON -- When Lance McCullers Jr. injured his right forearm in Game 4 of last year’s American League Division Series, the Astros’ pitching staff was in dire shape. Justin Verlander was already out for the entire season, an ineffective Zack Greinke had been moved to the bullpen and Jake Odorizzi had been left off the ALDS roster.
MLB
Guardians 'buzzing' after securing hold on 1st
DETROIT -- For the first time since June 23, the Guardians spent the day in first place in the American League Central. The next step is to figure out how to create some separation from the second-place Twins. It wasn’t pretty, as Cleveland blew a two-run lead in the ninth...
MLB
Viewing Rockies' season through Bryant-colored lenses
DENVER -- Kris Bryant’s left foot pain, eventually diagnosed as plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise, began in early July and by mid-month brought him to his knees -- not long before the season drove the Rockies to theirs. “It really peaked for me in Milwaukee -- we had...
MLB
Red-hot Tucker belts decisive slam, keys win
HOUSTON -- Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker knows better than anyone how unpredictable fly balls hit to right field can be at Minute Maid Park. It was earlier this month, while playing the Red Sox, when Tucker skied a fly ball to right that Boston’s Alex Verdugo climbed the wall to chase before retreating and catching while standing on the track with ease.
MLB
Mahle rewards Baldelli's faith in critical spot
ANAHEIM -- When you ask the Twins’ starting pitchers about the managerial decisions to pull them from the game, they say it’s never a dialogue. The call has been made; they’re simply informed of the decision, either on the mound during an inning or on the bench between frames.
MLB
Wild Card in hand, O's enjoying turn of tide
ST. PETERSBURG -- For years, the Orioles saw the rest of the AL East run rampant on them. They were the proverbial punching bag of baseball’s toughest division, the recipient of dubious records set against them, historic win streaks accomplished over them and at the mercy of powerhouses looking down on them.
MLB
Vavra giving O's just what they need so far
BOSTON -- Since getting his first callup to the Majors just two weeks ago, Terrin Vavra has already checked off a number of career milestones. After making his MLB debut as a pinch-runner on July 29, Vavra recorded his first hit on Aug. 1. On Aug. 3, he notched his first extra-base hit (a double) and first RBI. On Friday, Vavra went 3-for-4 in his first multihit game.
MLB
Unique setting in Iowa 'hits home' for Cubs
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Drew Smyly took a moment to soak in the unique atmosphere on Thursday afternoon. Hours before his start against the Reds, the Cubs pitcher walked out alone to the Major League mound at the Field of Dreams site, turning slowly as he gazed around the ballfield. In...
MLB
Blue Jays developing a new breed of pitcher
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The word “bulk” is really having its moment in Major League Baseball. It’s a modern way to market the swingman or,...
MLB
Lowe and behold: This Ranger could be hitting his peak
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was only a couple years ago that Nathaniel Lowe was a platoon player in the Rays organization. He made his Major League debut in 2019 and played a combined 71 games through two seasons before being traded to the Rangers in late 2020.
MLB
Berríos 'frustrated' by season-long inconsistencies
TORONTO -- For years, José Berríos built a reputation on being one of the most predictable pitchers in baseball. He still is, but not in the way you’re hoping. Berríos was rocked by the Guardians Friday, allowing eight runs over four innings in the lopsided, 8-0 loss at Rogers Centre. It’s been a stunning turn for Berríos, who pitched with remarkable consistency from 2017-21, and his ability to rediscover himself is the single biggest factor facing this team down the stretch.
MLB
Nats' newest additions making stellar first impressions
WASHINGTON -- The area at the far end of the Nationals’ clubhouse occupied by Juan Soto and Josh Bell less than two weeks ago had a pair of new nameplates above neighboring lockers on Friday. MacKenzie Gore and Luke Voit settled into their spaces at Nationals Park, while Soto...
MLB
Montgomery keeps proving he's 'the right guy' for Cards
ST. LOUIS -- When the MLB Trade Deadline passed last week, the Cardinals made more headlines for who they didn’t get instead of who they did land. However, at that same time, manager Oliver Marmol insisted that it was more significant that the Cardinals added “the right guys” instead of focusing so much on their swing-and-miss pursuit of superstar slugger Juan Soto.
MLB
Gonsolin flirts with no-no, LA streak hits 11
KANSAS CITY -- For the past month, Tony Gonsolin has not looked like the pitcher he was for the first half of the season. On Friday night, the right-hander flashed his dominant stuff for a second straight outing. Gonsolin flirted with both a perfect game and a no-hitter, which was...
MLB
O, Canada! Pair of Guardians key win in home country
TORONTO -- It was like Josh Naylor and Cal Quantrill were playing in their own backyard. The Canadian pair proved that they still feel very much at home in Toronto, helping the Guardians to an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night, their team’s sixth-consecutive win, in front of dozens of friends and family.
