Lawrence, KS

KU Sports

After late-season heroics, Kansas tight end Jared Casey earns scholarship

Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey said Saturday that he is now on scholarship following a successful season that included the winning two-point conversion reception in overtime against Texas. Casey, from Plainville, enrolled at Kansas in 2020. He played in nine of the Jayhawks' 12 games last season, primarily...
KU Sports

Gary Woodland quiet in Round 3 at St. Jude Championship

Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland shot a 3-over 73 in Round 3 at the St. Jude Championship on Saturday in Memphis. The 38-year-old former Jayhawk just made the cut on Friday and did nothing on Saturday to push himself up the leaderboard and into contention. He finished...
Lawrence, KS
KU Sports

QB Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, wants to ‘build something’ with Jayhawks

Kasen Weisman, a quarterback and high school senior from Douglasville, Georgia, said Thursday he has committed to play football at Kansas. Weisman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual-threat prospect, shared his decision at his school, South Paulding High, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. He's the only quarterback in what is now a nine-player recruiting class for Kansas and holds more than 30 scholarship offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Hawaii, Tulane and UNLV.
KU Sports

38th annual Late Night in the Phog set for Oct. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse

The Kansas men’s basketball program will officially usher in the 2022-23 season for its adoring fans with the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14. KU announced the date of its unofficial season tipoff event on its social media platforms Thursday evening. The announcement did not include a start time or any other details, but, once again, for the 33rd time starting with the 1988-89 season, the KU’s women’s basketball team will share top billing with Bill Self's squad.
LAWRENCE, KS

