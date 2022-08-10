The Kansas men’s basketball program will officially usher in the 2022-23 season for its adoring fans with the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14. KU announced the date of its unofficial season tipoff event on its social media platforms Thursday evening. The announcement did not include a start time or any other details, but, once again, for the 33rd time starting with the 1988-89 season, the KU’s women’s basketball team will share top billing with Bill Self's squad.

