After late-season heroics, Kansas tight end Jared Casey earns scholarship
Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey said Saturday that he is now on scholarship following a successful season that included the winning two-point conversion reception in overtime against Texas. Casey, from Plainville, enrolled at Kansas in 2020. He played in nine of the Jayhawks' 12 games last season, primarily...
Gary Woodland quiet in Round 3 at St. Jude Championship
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland shot a 3-over 73 in Round 3 at the St. Jude Championship on Saturday in Memphis. The 38-year-old former Jayhawk just made the cut on Friday and did nothing on Saturday to push himself up the leaderboard and into contention. He finished...
Kansas football assistant Jim Panagos' approach to recruiting about much more than just wooing the player
When you’ve covered Kansas football as long as I have, you’ve heard about, seen and written about all kinds of different recruiting approaches from the long list of head coaches and assistants that have come through Lawrence. From a Kansas-first approach or heavy reliance on junior college prospects...
After trusting coaches, Taiwan Berryhill becomes Kansas' 'most improved' linebacker
Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson didn't hesitate when asked for an assessment on the development of junior Taiwan Berryhill. "Most improved in the room, period," Simpson said Wednesday. "It's not even close, in my opinion." Berryhill played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season, started four of them...
Fifth-year Kansas volleyball senior Rachel Langs aiming to make her final year her best yet
Kansas volleyball player Rachel Langs, a fifth-year senior from Fairview, Texas, spent four years falling in love with all things KU and four months hoping she could stick around. The news that she would be able to play her fifth and final season of college volleyball for the Jayhawks this...
QB Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, wants to ‘build something’ with Jayhawks
Kasen Weisman, a quarterback and high school senior from Douglasville, Georgia, said Thursday he has committed to play football at Kansas. Weisman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual-threat prospect, shared his decision at his school, South Paulding High, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. He's the only quarterback in what is now a nine-player recruiting class for Kansas and holds more than 30 scholarship offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Hawaii, Tulane and UNLV.
38th annual Late Night in the Phog set for Oct. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse
The Kansas men’s basketball program will officially usher in the 2022-23 season for its adoring fans with the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14. KU announced the date of its unofficial season tipoff event on its social media platforms Thursday evening. The announcement did not include a start time or any other details, but, once again, for the 33rd time starting with the 1988-89 season, the KU’s women’s basketball team will share top billing with Bill Self's squad.
