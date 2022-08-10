Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians/educators
NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish School District Announces Fast Forward Program
NPSB is proud to offer the Fast Forward Program for our high school students! The Fast Forward Program will prepare students for current and emerging professions that expose students to high-skill, high-wage and in-demand occupations. Students in the Fast Forward Program will have the option to participate in one of...
Natchitoches Times
DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER
Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Junior High is on the Move!
The young men and women of the Natchitoches Junior High/Frankie Ray Jackson School are off to a fantastic start for the 2022-23 school year. Several hundred students and their families gathered at the school for its Open House Wednesday, August 10. Second year principal, Alexa Bernard-Conday is looking to build on last year’s success when the students of NJH raised their proficiency scores in all four content areas, Math, English, Science, and Social Studies. She is joined in this worthy quest by Assistant Principal Chase Stepp, Academic Co-Ordinator Robert Carnline and 40 faculty and staff members. The young men and women of NJH are on the move!
Natchitoches Times
KENNETH RAY HEARD SR.
A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Ray Heard Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with Father Derek Ducote officiating. Burial of his cremains will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting
Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
Natchitoches Times
Assistance available for spaying or neutering pets
In 2021, the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) rescued 425 animals throughout Natchitoches Parish. Of that number, 323 were sent to rescues in northern states for adoption, 43 were adopted locally and the rest are still in our care awaiting heartworm treatment and/or adoption. As time passes, NHS is able to...
klax-tv.com
Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA
WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers. Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana. The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane...
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 academy in Rapides Parish, La. are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are now speaking out, hoping to shut down the facility.
kalb.com
Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
klax-tv.com
Boyce Police Holds Press Conference to Discuss Derrick D. Ford Second Degree Murder Charge
A press conference was held at the Boyce Police Department to discuss the second-degree murder charge against Derrick D. Ford of Boyce, Louisiana. The Boyce Police Department said Charntel Baty overdosed on opioids given to her by Derrick D. Ford on March 2, 2022. Derrick D. Ford was apprehended on...
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
KTBS
Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide
NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels
Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Seat belt violation leads to other charges
State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the […]
