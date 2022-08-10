The young men and women of the Natchitoches Junior High/Frankie Ray Jackson School are off to a fantastic start for the 2022-23 school year. Several hundred students and their families gathered at the school for its Open House Wednesday, August 10. Second year principal, Alexa Bernard-Conday is looking to build on last year’s success when the students of NJH raised their proficiency scores in all four content areas, Math, English, Science, and Social Studies. She is joined in this worthy quest by Assistant Principal Chase Stepp, Academic Co-Ordinator Robert Carnline and 40 faculty and staff members. The young men and women of NJH are on the move!

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO