ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

Cheryl Choate Scholarship will benefit future librarians/educators

NATCHITOCHES – A Natchitoches family is honoring their loved one by establishing a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a career where she touched many lives and influenced many students as a teacher and librarian. The Cheryl Choate Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Northwestern State University student in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish School District Announces Fast Forward Program

NPSB is proud to offer the Fast Forward Program for our high school students! The Fast Forward Program will prepare students for current and emerging professions that expose students to high-skill, high-wage and in-demand occupations. Students in the Fast Forward Program will have the option to participate in one of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

DR. JOHN MORRIS GILMER

Dr. John Morris Gilmer, “Doc”, 79, passed away Aug. 11, 2022, at home in Natchitoches just a few weeks before his 80th birthday. Family and friends are invited to an open house at his home on South Williams in Natchitoches Friday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at Stonewall Cemetery on Church Road in Stonewall off the Stonewall-Frierson Road (LA Hwy 3276). Park in the Salem Baptist Church parking lot.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Junior High is on the Move!

The young men and women of the Natchitoches Junior High/Frankie Ray Jackson School are off to a fantastic start for the 2022-23 school year. Several hundred students and their families gathered at the school for its Open House Wednesday, August 10. Second year principal, Alexa Bernard-Conday is looking to build on last year’s success when the students of NJH raised their proficiency scores in all four content areas, Math, English, Science, and Social Studies. She is joined in this worthy quest by Assistant Principal Chase Stepp, Academic Co-Ordinator Robert Carnline and 40 faculty and staff members. The young men and women of NJH are on the move!
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Natchitoches, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Education
Natchitoches Times

KENNETH RAY HEARD SR.

A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Ray Heard Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with Father Derek Ducote officiating. Burial of his cremains will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Emotions run high at LPPJ meeting

Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting turned into another debate over concerns about the direction of the parish’s ambulance and rescue services starting Jan. 1 when the current contract with the Ruston Fire Department ends. Numerous parish residents showed up at Tuesday’s meeting to voice their...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Assistance available for spaying or neutering pets

In 2021, the Natchitoches Humane Society (NHS) rescued 425 animals throughout Natchitoches Parish. Of that number, 323 were sent to rescues in northern states for adoption, 43 were adopted locally and the rest are still in our care awaiting heartworm treatment and/or adoption. As time passes, NHS is able to...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Curtis
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
KSLA

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#College
KTBS

Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide

NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest for Narcotic Sales at Local Motels

Vernon Parish Sheriffs Office arrested Jaron Raynel Williams, 41, of Leesville, LA, following a Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation into complaints regarding the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics at local motels. Agents conducted surveillance at multiple locations and during the course of the criminal patrol Agents obtained information...
LEESVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy