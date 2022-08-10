ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana to Receive Federal RAISE Grants Totaling $63.1 Million for Infrastructure. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. announced on August 11, 2022, that five Louisiana applicants will receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the United States Department of Transportation. As ordered by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the RAISE grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications.
