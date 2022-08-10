ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Border Patrol stops 30 human smuggling incidents in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Section had a busy week disrupting more than 30 human smuggling attempts over a five-day period. One of the most significant happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, when Border Patrol agents in the Santa Teresa agents discovered 11 people crammed inside an SUV traveling along […]
KVIA

Former U.S. Marshal warns against travel to Juárez

EL PASO, Texas -- A former U.S. Marshal is warning borderland residents against traveling to Ciudad Juárez as a wave of violence led to a series of violent attacks on businesses leaving 11 dead and 12 other injured. Robert Almonte told ABC-7 that the close proximity is one of...
KFOX 14

Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
KVIA ABC-7

Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence

EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual.   ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning.  Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said The post Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence appeared first on KVIA.
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
KTSM

Wanted fugitives from El Paso Police, Sheriff’s Office for week of Aug. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature.  The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.  El Paso Police […]
KTSM

One man dies in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has died after being shot Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, along the 100 block of Brown St., El Paso police reported. Police said a 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating […]
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in El Paso

Med Blue offers transportation services to any type of medical appointments in El Paso, Texas and surrounding areas. Our vehicles are equipped with paratransit needs and are ADA compliant. Our focus is your comfort, safety and punctuality to your destination. Viba Transportation is committed to providing comprehensive, efficient, and affordable...
KTSM

Gas leak in central El Paso prompts evacuation

El Paso (KTSM): El Paso Fire dispatch confirmed to KTSM that there was a gas leak in central El Paso. It happened just after 8 p.m. outside the Casa Pantera Restaurant. Dispatch says a vehicle hit a gas pipe causing the leak. El Paso Fire dispatch says several fire units were at the scene and […]
KVIA ABC-7

One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso

UPDATE: Police confirm that a 44-year-old has died after he was shot in south-central El Paso. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died from gunshot injuries. Police officials confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene of the shooting, police found the victim. Sgt. The post One man dead after shooting in south-central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
KTSM

29 El Paso Firefighters graduate academy class 100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department hosted its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, where 29 members were sworn in as firefighters. During the ceremony, they were presented with their certificates by Interim Fire Chief Killings and family members pinned on their new badges for the first time. This achievement required months of hard work, […]
