Limestone, TN

WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment

ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its August 11 board meeting.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Limestone, TN
WATE

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

2022 Appalachian Fair Preview

(WJHL) Fair manager Phil Booher tells us about this year’s line up at the Appalachian Fair. For more information visit www.AppalachianFair.com.
Johnson City Press

Investigation: ETSU WBB coach misled university on his investigation of potential relationship between players

An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women’s basketball players found that East Tennessee State University’s head women’s basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision. ETSU released the investigation report to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch: Vols guard Edwards hosts first basketball camp

Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning. The 6-foot-3 freshman returned to Johnson City to host his first-ever basketball camp at Providence Academy. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville, where attended high school.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Off Leash Social: Business in full swing

Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project

Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that it would be adding 60,000 square feet to its manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl acne wash, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'

Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Local softball team playing at the top

The fast pitch softball team from Jonesborough, the Hit Chicks, are not just another travel team; they are National Champions. “In 2014, we started our first team, which those kids are in high school now. Most of them are at Boone, but that was our first Hit Chicks team, the ’06 team, which means that is the birth year of the kids on that team, 2006,” said Hit Chicks head coach Steven Croley. “If you think about that, they would have been seven, turning eight when we started.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN

