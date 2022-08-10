Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Science Hill to host college fair, informational meetings for juniors, seniors
The last two years of high school can be a very stressful and exciting time for students and families. Johnson City Schools will be offering information sessions next week to prepare students for their next steps after graduation. The Science Hill High School counselors will be hosting a Senior Conference...
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Sullivan school board holding ESSER work session, director search called meeting next week
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to discuss further ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools and Emergency projects. Following the work session, to address possible projects to cost $25 million at at Sullivan East High School ($15 million),...
Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its August 11 board meeting.
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school...
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
2022 Appalachian Fair Preview
(WJHL) Fair manager Phil Booher tells us about this year’s line up at the Appalachian Fair. For more information visit www.AppalachianFair.com.
Investigation: ETSU WBB coach misled university on his investigation of potential relationship between players
An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women’s basketball players found that East Tennessee State University’s head women’s basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision. ETSU released the investigation report to...
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
Watch: Vols guard Edwards hosts first basketball camp
Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning. The 6-foot-3 freshman returned to Johnson City to host his first-ever basketball camp at Providence Academy. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville, where attended high school.
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project
Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that it would be adding 60,000 square feet to its manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl acne wash, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
Local softball team playing at the top
The fast pitch softball team from Jonesborough, the Hit Chicks, are not just another travel team; they are National Champions. “In 2014, we started our first team, which those kids are in high school now. Most of them are at Boone, but that was our first Hit Chicks team, the ’06 team, which means that is the birth year of the kids on that team, 2006,” said Hit Chicks head coach Steven Croley. “If you think about that, they would have been seven, turning eight when we started.”
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
Bradley still passionate about volleyball; South influence remains strong
Leslee Bradley is the longest tenured head coach at Elizabethton High School and the longest serving head volleyball coach in the area. She has been the leader of the Lady Cyclones since 1994. Twenty-nine seasons later, she still has a deep passion for the sport.
Connor McMillian: early grad, baseball player, guitarist, electric lineman
It’s not a bird or a plane. But with due apologies to Superman, it is Dobyns-Bennett High School early graduate and work-based learning student Connor McMillian. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
