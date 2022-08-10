The fast pitch softball team from Jonesborough, the Hit Chicks, are not just another travel team; they are National Champions. “In 2014, we started our first team, which those kids are in high school now. Most of them are at Boone, but that was our first Hit Chicks team, the ’06 team, which means that is the birth year of the kids on that team, 2006,” said Hit Chicks head coach Steven Croley. “If you think about that, they would have been seven, turning eight when we started.”

