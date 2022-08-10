Read full article on original website
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
visitowensboro.com
Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market
For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub & Grill Opens a Second Location in Evansville
Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh has opened a second location in Evansville. Prime Time Pub & Grill has been serving Newburgh for a few years now, they're known for their tasty wings, wraps, and apps. If you've never been, their chicken wrap with smokey ranch is to dieeeee for! So good!
vincennespbs.org
Local gospel band One Cause performs in Evansville
A worship concert in Evansville features local talent. The Christian Band One Cause and Hanna Klein will open for nationally known recording artists and performers Sidewalk Prophets. Andrew Staggs is with One Cause, which is not only a band but is also a cause. He urges the public to support...
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble home sits across from the home that […]
Friends remember woman killed in Weinbach Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
14news.com
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan. He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home. “They found out it wasn’t...
14news.com
EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium Hosting Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event
Waverly Hills in Kentucky is known for being one of the most haunted places in the midwest, and now you can enjoy Waverly Hills in a new way with their Mystic Celebration. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors.
warricknews.com
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett, age 89, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., to Nicholas and Athanasia (Papandreon) Michos. She graduated from Marion Indiana High School in...
14news.com
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders broke ground on the new Green River Road Trail Project on Friday. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure program....
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
