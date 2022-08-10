Louisville's EST Gee has been on a dominant run over the last couple of years. He is an artist who knows how to come through with some energetic bangers that contain menacing lyrics and flows that match the energy perfectly. His most recent single "Blood" was a definite success, and today, EST Gee came out with yet another dope effort called "Love Is Blind.

