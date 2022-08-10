Read full article on original website
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
247Sports
Transfer WR Dee Wiggins turning some heads in Louisville fall camp
The University of Louisville football team has a bunch of new faces on the roster. And one that has stood out so far in fall camp is wide receiver Dee Wiggins. The transfer from Miami was solid during spring ball but U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said he's turned some heads during the first week or so of fall camp.
247Sports
Top247 OL Miles McVay commits to Alabama
Alabama adds another top recruit along its offensive line, this time in four-star tackle Miles McVay of East St. Louis (Ill.). The Top247 prospect committed to the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M. “I would say it’s the pick because the coaching staff,” McVay...
Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested
Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0. Following news of ...
247Sports
Transfer RB Tiyon Evans having a big fall camp for Louisville
The University of Louisville football team has four stellar running backs that we could see in the starting lineup on opening night against Syracuse. But it appears that one of those back - at least for now - has started to separate himself from the pack. Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans...
'24 SG Jamari Phillips Includes Louisville in Top Six
The shooting guard from California was Louisville's very first offer in the 2024 cycle.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
Bham Now
BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21
According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
hotnewhiphop.com
EST Gee Returns With High-Octane New Track "Love Is Blind"
Louisville's EST Gee has been on a dominant run over the last couple of years. He is an artist who knows how to come through with some energetic bangers that contain menacing lyrics and flows that match the energy perfectly. His most recent single "Blood" was a definite success, and today, EST Gee came out with yet another dope effort called "Love Is Blind.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy
Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned. John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
wdrb.com
43-year-old teacher at Male High School passes away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lisa Carson, a teacher at Male High School, passed away Friday morning at the age of 43. Carson was born in Louisville and spent her entire teaching career at Male. School officials said she was "an involved and energetic teacher who embodied the Bulldog spirit." An...
wdrb.com
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint for keys by 2 men in Pleasure Ridge Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint for his keys in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says that the robbery occurred in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane around 5 p.m. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed. It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight. TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.
