Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
50 Cent casts his young son in extremely graphic horror film (photo)
Rapper 50 Cent’s upcoming horror film is so graphic that one of the cameramen fainted and that footage quickly went viral. This, however, has not deterred the “Power” producer from including his young son in the movie. Fifty, aka Curtis Jackson III, is obviously not circumspect about...
Kanye West declares Pete Davidson ‘dead’ after breakup with Kim Kardashian
It was recently reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months. Throughout those nine months, Ye West has had moments where he’s trolled Davidson, and once he heard the news of the breakup, it was only natural for him to comment. On Aug. 8,...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy after being tormented by Kanye
Pete Davidson, the man whom Kim Kardashian dated after announcing her divorce from Ye West, was traumatized by the rapper to the point that he had to undergo psychological therapy. The former “Saturday Night Live” star “has been in trauma therapy in large part,” since the beginning of April 2022...
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Octogenarian who once performed with The Beatles stuns with impromptu singing
This 81-year-old retired medical assistant wowed nursing home residents with an impromptu vocal performance at a fundraiser. Dave Williams stunned everyone with his note-perfect rendition of ‘Unchained Melody’, by The Righteous Brothers. But the virtuoso performance would have come as no shock to those who knew Williams as...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Music executive and power broker Ray Daniels shares music game tips for making hits
Ray Daniels is a 17 year music executive, creative coach, thought leader, and advisor. Daniels takes pride in knowing how to sell and build the dream, while showing others how to obtain their own dreams. Daniels has produced hit records for several artists in the industry including Beyonce, Lizzo, Doja...
Lashana Lynch is set to play Bob Marley’s wife in a new biopic
Lashana Lynch — who portrayed MI6 agent Nomi in the James Bond motion picture — is said to be in line to take on the role of Rita Marley in the as-yet untitled film for Paramount. Sources have told Deadline that there was a lengthy search to find...
Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, makes another accusation
Crystal Renay Smith has accused Ne-Yo of cheating with multiple women, and on Aug. 4 it was reported by TMZ that she filed for divorce. Smith is now claiming that Ne-Yo had a child with another woman. In the divorce documents that were filed earlier in the week, Smith says...
Roger Mosley of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame has died at 83
Actor Roger Mosley, who soared to fame in the role of helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the hit TV series “Magnum P.I.,” has died. He was 83. Mosley was involved in a tragic car crash last week that had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He never improved from being in critical condition at the local hospital, according to “Today.”
Angela Yee reveals what’s next for her after ‘The Breakfast Club’
Angela Yee is ever-evolving. One-third of “The Breakfast Club” announced she is leaving the show this fall to host two nationally syndicated radio shows. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for years now since way before the pandemic,” Yee said on the air. “It’s really, honestly exciting. I can’t believe it. It took a long time to make this happen, so I want to thank everyone at iHeart, but of course, I really want to thank the listeners.”
Noué Kirwan discusses Black love in debut novel ‘Long Past Summer’
Noué Kirwan is the author of the romance novel Long Past Summer, which is about a New York lawyer who finds herself defending her ex-boyfriend against his ex-wife, who used to be her best friend. Kirwan spoke with rolling out about the novel, and what inspired her to write this twisted love triangle for her debut book.
Couple Create Amazing Under Stairs Playhouse For Daughter
This is the viral moment an Ohio couple uses a blank wall and the space under the stairs to create an incredible playhouse for their young daughter. Noah and Kelsey Gibby – from Cincinnati — shared footage of their project on their TikTok channel ‘The Gibby Home.’
Josh X talks about his return to R&B and his musical influences
Josh X is a Haitian-American singer-songwriter-producer and musician. He recently released his single “One Nightie,” and subsequently spoke with rolling out about the theme of the song, and his early days in the music industry. How did you get your start in the music industry?. Music was something...
Danny G dishes on his upcoming work with BabyTron
Rolling out spoke with Billboard-charting music producer Danny G about his brand and industry experience. The conversation is part of our “Making Smoke” series, in partnership with Backwoods. What makes you hot?. But yeah, I really think it’s just like a lot of the creative sample stuff I’ve...
