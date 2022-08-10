Angela Yee is ever-evolving. One-third of “The Breakfast Club” announced she is leaving the show this fall to host two nationally syndicated radio shows. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for years now since way before the pandemic,” Yee said on the air. “It’s really, honestly exciting. I can’t believe it. It took a long time to make this happen, so I want to thank everyone at iHeart, but of course, I really want to thank the listeners.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO