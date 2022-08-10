ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)

It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 15-21): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 15-21.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
‘Cobra Kai’: Old Rivalries Come to a Head in Full Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai‘s fifth season is nearly here and in anticipation of the show’s return, Netflix is unveiling a new trailer that teases the continuation of many rivalries. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the Cobra Kai empire in Season 5. As he tries to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the mainstay of the Valley, it appears that Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is turning to a new career as a paid driver, and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is closing up Miyagi-Do.
John Wick Prequel ‘The Continental’ Moving to Peacock

The John Wick prequel series originally set for Starz will have a new home when it premieres in 2023. Peacock and Lionsgate have announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. (John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide in March 2023. ) The series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins.
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Ranking the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Couples

Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has introduced lots of new faces, songs and settings. (Most of) our beloved Wildcats are spending the summer at Camp Shallow Lake, where they’re putting on a production of Frozen, which will be featured in a Corbin Bleu-helmed documentary. The HSMTMTS dating pool just got a whole lot bigger and, to echo High School Musical’s own Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens), we’re ready for some summer romance.
Maeve Millay Deserved Better Than the ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Finale

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4.]. It’s established fact on Westworld that Maeve Millay (Thandiwe Newton) is an expert at death. As she herself says, she’s “f–king great at it.” She’s died a million times and come back a million and one. It never seems to stick. Unless… this time, it has.
‘Loot’: Maya Rudolph Reflects on Molly’s Growth & Shares Hopes for Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Loot, “The Silver Moon Summit.”]. Apple TV+‘s riotously funny new comedy Loot has come to a close on its first season but there were plenty of fun seeds planted ahead of the previously announced second season in the finale, “The Silver Moon Summit.”
Ask Matt: Is ‘Saul’ the End of the Road for ‘Breaking Bad’?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
