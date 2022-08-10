ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening

Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Get ready to rumble: Roadkill Nights street-legal drag racing takes over Woodward Saturday

Pontiac — Get out the ear plugs, pack up the children and get ready to rumble. Woodward will shut down at the intersection of South Boulevard here on Saturday as street legal racing takes over Metro Detroit’s most famous street for the seventh annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Some of the country’s top, street-legal drag racers will descend on a makeshift, 1/8-mile strip of southbound Woodward in two classes — Small Tire, Big Tire — with the top eight shooting it out for victory as twilight descends.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought

Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man running across the Lodge Freeway in Detroit hit by pickup

Detroit — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck as he ran across a Metro Detroit freeway Wednesday, state police said. Troopers were called at about 11 p.m. to respond to a report of a person running across the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near McNichols.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ex-Macomb Co. GOP chair on Thursday: Welcome to the 'real Republican Party'

Former Macomb County Republican Party chairman Mark Forton welcomed delegates to what he called the "real Republican Party," Thursday night while the current chairman Eric Castiglia greeted delegates at a separate county convention. Castiglia held a county delegate convention at the Royalty House in Warren, while Forton was at Shelby...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant

A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Trieu: Michigan football to make pitch to a top uncommitted offensive lineman in October

One of the nation’s top uncommitted offensive linemen officially will visit Michigan this fall. McDonough (Georgia) Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s DJ Chester is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports and the No. 51 overall prospect. He already has taken official visits with Auburn and LSU, and will also visit Florida State and Ole Miss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan football's 'no-star' defense getting rave reviews in camp

Ann Arbor — They’re not seeing stars yet. But the way Jim Harbaugh sees it, that’s just fine. In fact, Michigan’s head coach seems to think his “no-star” defense will be a constellation worth watching this fall. Maybe even more so than the lights-out unit that helped lead the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts

Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
CANTON, MI

