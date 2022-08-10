Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Detroit News
Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening
Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: $3.7M Victorian mansion in Brush Park offers modern touches, old-school design
But with a five-car garage, an award-winning bathroom and even a turret this sprawling 6,700-square-foot home on the market for $3,695,900 in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood still feels fit for royalty. The home at 82 Alfred St. was built in 1879 by James P. Donaldson, Matt O'Laughlin, selling the home...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
Detroit News
Taylor North looks to recapture magic in front of home crowd in Junior League World Series
Allow Rick Thorning to be the first to say: It's good to be home. The Junior League World Series returns to Taylor's Heritage Park this weekend for its long-awaited 40-year anniversary celebration. And Thorning, who coaches Taylor North's 13- and 14-year-old Junior League team and coached Taylor North to a...
Detroit News
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
Detroit News
Get ready to rumble: Roadkill Nights street-legal drag racing takes over Woodward Saturday
Pontiac — Get out the ear plugs, pack up the children and get ready to rumble. Woodward will shut down at the intersection of South Boulevard here on Saturday as street legal racing takes over Metro Detroit’s most famous street for the seventh annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge. Some of the country’s top, street-legal drag racers will descend on a makeshift, 1/8-mile strip of southbound Woodward in two classes — Small Tire, Big Tire — with the top eight shooting it out for victory as twilight descends.
Detroit News
Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought
Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
Detroit News
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
Detroit News
Man running across the Lodge Freeway in Detroit hit by pickup
Detroit — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck as he ran across a Metro Detroit freeway Wednesday, state police said. Troopers were called at about 11 p.m. to respond to a report of a person running across the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near McNichols.
Detroit News
Ex-Macomb Co. GOP chair on Thursday: Welcome to the 'real Republican Party'
Former Macomb County Republican Party chairman Mark Forton welcomed delegates to what he called the "real Republican Party," Thursday night while the current chairman Eric Castiglia greeted delegates at a separate county convention. Castiglia held a county delegate convention at the Royalty House in Warren, while Forton was at Shelby...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant
A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
Detroit News
Man charged in Grand Blanc teen's death skipped out on sentencing in another case
The man charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting in July of a Grand Blanc teen failed to show up at his sentencing this year after keeping police at bay and barricading himself for hours in 2020, according to court records. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland was arrested Tuesday...
Detroit News
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan football to make pitch to a top uncommitted offensive lineman in October
One of the nation’s top uncommitted offensive linemen officially will visit Michigan this fall. McDonough (Georgia) Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s DJ Chester is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports and the No. 51 overall prospect. He already has taken official visits with Auburn and LSU, and will also visit Florida State and Ole Miss.
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan football's 'no-star' defense getting rave reviews in camp
Ann Arbor — They’re not seeing stars yet. But the way Jim Harbaugh sees it, that’s just fine. In fact, Michigan’s head coach seems to think his “no-star” defense will be a constellation worth watching this fall. Maybe even more so than the lights-out unit that helped lead the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 last season.
Detroit News
Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts
Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
Detroit News
55-year-old man stabbed to death on Belle Isle knew suspect, police say
The victim of a fatal stabbing Friday on Belle Isle has been identified as a 55-year-old man, Michigan State Police said. In a tweet Saturday, MSP Second District said the man knew the suspect, a 17-year-old who is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said the...
