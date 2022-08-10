ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

nypressnews.com

Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse

A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Chemical leak from rail car in Perris closes 215 Freeway, forces evacuations

A large scale investigation was underway near Perris early Friday morning, after an undisclosed chemical leak from a rail car prompted evacuations and freeway closures. The spill was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday at a railway that parallels the 215 Freeway, just north of Perris on Harvill Avenue and Oleander Avenue. According to authorities, the leak came from a tank that was “overheating and possibly preparing to explode.”
PERRIS, CA
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
DOWNEY, CA
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles – a pickup truck and a GMC SUV...
GLENDALE, CA
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper

A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

