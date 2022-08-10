Read full article on original website
Related
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
Final 2 victims in Windsor Hills crash identified by family, friends: ‘I’m broken’
The last two people killed in the Windsor Hills crash have been identified by friends and family of the women. While their names have not been released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner, those who know Nathesia Lewis and Lynette Noble say the women were among those killed in the Aug. 4 multi-vehicle crash.
Car crash in Wyoming leads to huge meth bust at Santa Clara warehouse
A car crash in Wyoming last month led federal agents across state lines to a Santa Clara warehouse believed to be used as a methamphetamine cooking and conversion site. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raided a Santa Clara warehouse on Aug. 3, in the 600 block of Martin Avenue, where they found a laboratory believed to be an “active methamphetamine conversion site,” according to court filings.
Mayor Eric Adams says NYC has a humanitarian and legal responsibility to find shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
NEW YORK — New York City says nearly 5,000 people seeking asylum have arrived from Texas, under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Eric Adams joined CBS News New York on Friday morning to discuss what’s being done to help them. “Not only is this a humanitarian...
Police: 3 injured in machete attack at Patchogue sporting goods store, suspect arrested
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Three people were injured in a machete attack on Long Island on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue. Suffolk County Police say Treyvius Tunstall asked a DICK’s employee about purchasing rifles and showed the...
Chemical leak from rail car in Perris closes 215 Freeway, forces evacuations
A large scale investigation was underway near Perris early Friday morning, after an undisclosed chemical leak from a rail car prompted evacuations and freeway closures. The spill was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday at a railway that parallels the 215 Freeway, just north of Perris on Harvill Avenue and Oleander Avenue. According to authorities, the leak came from a tank that was “overheating and possibly preparing to explode.”
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash into Los Angeles home, rep says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury in her car crash last week and is not expected to survive, a representative for the actress’s family said Thursday. Heche is being kept alive in a coma on life support as organ donation is being considered...
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles looking for professional cuddlers for neonatal ICU
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is looking for volunteer baby coddlers for a new program it is launching. The Koala Corps Initiative is a new volunteer program at CHLA that is looking to provide critical love and care to babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There’s no question that...
Long Beach bar owners say they’re being unfairly targeted after fatal hit and run involving customer
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Owners of a Long Beach bar claim they are being unfairly targeted after local politicians and police accused the business of overserving a man suspected of crashing into a home and killing a father and his young daughter. Co-owners Suzanne Blevins and Marlow Stanford...
Monterey Park officer killed: Suspect ordered to remain jailed without bail
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting an off-duty Monterey Park police officer to death during what the district attorney called a robbery attempt in Downey made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid...
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) — An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles – a pickup truck and a GMC SUV...
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper
A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
