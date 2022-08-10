ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Your Health: Bringing back an old cancer treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2 million people will be told they have cancer this year. The first line of defense typically involves chemotherapy. A harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells. Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago when a colonoscopy revealed...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Finding the correct care at Clinton County Medical Center and OUCH Urgent Care

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by CCMC and OUCH to learn about what services they both provide. OUCH provides Telemedicine, Covid testing, x-rays, lab testing, TB testing, sports physicals. Ouch sees patients of all ages. CCMC has a radiology department offering x-ray, ultrasounds, mammograms, echos. They also now perform their own CT scans. Women’s health services and metabolic testing.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
Columbus Township, MI
Michigan Health
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
jtv.tv

Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title

(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan

Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County rejects proposed $10,000 bonuses for deputies

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It was not the result Eaton County Sheriff Reich wanted for his deputies. Friday, the sheriff’s request to the county for $10,000 bonuses to help recruit and retain deputies was denied. The bonuses, which would’ve come from the federal government’s “American Rescue Plan,” were proposed...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI

