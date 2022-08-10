Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Your Health: Bringing back an old cancer treatment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2 million people will be told they have cancer this year. The first line of defense typically involves chemotherapy. A harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells. Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago when a colonoscopy revealed...
WILX-TV
Finding the correct care at Clinton County Medical Center and OUCH Urgent Care
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by CCMC and OUCH to learn about what services they both provide. OUCH provides Telemedicine, Covid testing, x-rays, lab testing, TB testing, sports physicals. Ouch sees patients of all ages. CCMC has a radiology department offering x-ray, ultrasounds, mammograms, echos. They also now perform their own CT scans. Women’s health services and metabolic testing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Most older adults plan to get updated COVID-19 booster this fall
ANN ARBOR – Updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated to protect against new variants of the virus could soon be available in the U.S. According to a new poll by the University of Michigan, 61% of people over the age of 50 who have already received at least one jab are very likely to get the updated booster.
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
jtv.tv
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title
(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
WILX-TV
Eaton County rejects proposed $10,000 bonuses for deputies
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It was not the result Eaton County Sheriff Reich wanted for his deputies. Friday, the sheriff’s request to the county for $10,000 bonuses to help recruit and retain deputies was denied. The bonuses, which would’ve come from the federal government’s “American Rescue Plan,” were proposed...
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
Eaton County church group aims to feed community free, chef-prepared meals
The members of Thrive Church in Eaton Rapids are combining resources and working to fill the food gap in Eaton County.
Comments / 0