Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
beckersspine.com
Spine surgeon shake ups in August
Here are four spine surgeons who joined new practices or added to their titles in August:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Inspire Medical Systems announced Aug. 1 that Charisse Sparks, MD, an orthopedic trauma surgeon and chief medical officer of AppliedVR, was added to the company's board of directors.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi named Hospital for Special Surgery's co-chief of spine
Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, will be co-chief of spine services at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery starting Oct. 2. Dr. Qureshi succeeds Harvinder Sandhu, MD, and will work with co-chief Andrew Sama, MD, according to an Aug. 12 hospital news release. Dr. Qureshi joined the hospital in 2017 after working as chief of minimally invasive spine surgery and associate director of the Spine Center at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital.
orthospinenews.com
Dr. Sean McCance, Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®
NEW YORK (PRWEB) AUGUST 11, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, founder and medical director of Spine Associates (https://mccancemd.com), has been recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. Castle Connolly is one of the most prestigious websites for finding the best doctors in the country. A physician must be nominated by peers and vetted by Castle Connolly in order to be named a Top Doctor. Each year, a physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly conducts a rigorous screening process to choose top doctors through an established nomination survey.
Staten Island man fighting insurance company after being denied claim for dental implants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Staten Island senior Magdy Hanna is $25,000 in medical debt after receiving dental implants that he thought would be covered by his health insurance plan. In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, Hanna expressed his frustration. “I’m a human being, and what the insurance is doing to me makes me […]
beckersspine.com
Osteopathic surgeons honor Dr. Brian Fiani
Brian Fiani, DO, a neurosurgeon in New York City, has been named a recipient of a 2022 resident achievement award from the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. The college's awards committee chooses recipients based on clinical ability, patient/resident manner, resident/staff relationships and resident/community involvement, it stated in a letter to Dr. Fiani.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
United Federation of Teachers gives away 30,000 books to NYC teachers
With the first day of New York City Public School classes less than four weeks away. Members of the United Federation of Teachers are donating over 30,000 books to local teachers.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
hudsontv.com
Secaucus-Based Pharmaceutical Executive Lies To FDA To Gain Control of Weight-Loss Drug
NEWARK, N.J. – A French national and executive of a pharmaceutical company admitted making false statements to gain control of the rights to sell a weight-loss drug in the United States, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Friday. Alain Bouaziz, 69, a French citizen and resident of the...
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process
New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
uppereastsite.com
Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard
The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
NYC investigates firing of spokeswoman who spoke on migrants in shelters: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the first immigrants and asylum seekers began arriving, New York City shelters quickly became overrun, and migrants were forced to stay overnight on the city’s homeless intake office floor. The practice is illegal, and as word began to leak out, sources told PIX11 that Department of Social Services spokeswoman Julia […]
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
