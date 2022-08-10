ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Spine surgeon shake ups in August

Here are four spine surgeons who joined new practices or added to their titles in August:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Inspire Medical Systems announced Aug. 1 that Charisse Sparks, MD, an orthopedic trauma surgeon and chief medical officer of AppliedVR, was added to the company's board of directors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi named Hospital for Special Surgery's co-chief of spine

Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, will be co-chief of spine services at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery starting Oct. 2. Dr. Qureshi succeeds Harvinder Sandhu, MD, and will work with co-chief Andrew Sama, MD, according to an Aug. 12 hospital news release. Dr. Qureshi joined the hospital in 2017 after working as chief of minimally invasive spine surgery and associate director of the Spine Center at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
orthospinenews.com

Dr. Sean McCance, Top NYC Spine Surgeon, Recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®

NEW YORK (PRWEB) AUGUST 11, 2022 – Dr. Sean McCance, founder and medical director of Spine Associates (https://mccancemd.com), has been recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor®. Castle Connolly is one of the most prestigious websites for finding the best doctors in the country. A physician must be nominated by peers and vetted by Castle Connolly in order to be named a Top Doctor. Each year, a physician-led team of researchers at Castle Connolly conducts a rigorous screening process to choose top doctors through an established nomination survey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Elmhurst, NY
New York City, NY
Health
beckersspine.com

Osteopathic surgeons honor Dr. Brian Fiani

Brian Fiani, DO, a neurosurgeon in New York City, has been named a recipient of a 2022 resident achievement award from the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. The college's awards committee chooses recipients based on clinical ability, patient/resident manner, resident/staff relationships and resident/community involvement, it stated in a letter to Dr. Fiani.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmhurst Hospital#Nyc Health Hospitals#Diseases#General Health#Medical Services#Ct
Gothamist

NYC schools use emergency measure to spend $27M on air filters, bypassing regular approval process

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks at a press conference earlier this year The education department said the company that sold the air purifiers to the city – Delos Living – has an exclusive contract to distribute the costly filters. The high price tag comes as schools face hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to spending by the Adams administration. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
uppereastsite.com

Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard

The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy