Five Fun Things to Do This Fall in the Great State of Texas
The recent rains we just had, make me realize how much I enjoy the cooler weather. Summer's fun if you have a pool to stay cool however, fall is one of the best seasons in the Lone Star State, especially if you want to do things outdoors. Case and point,...
Today I Learned Texas Has an Exact Replica of Stonehenge You Can Visit
No need to travel over to merry old England to see Stonehenge, we got our own right here in Texas. Stonehenge is one of those things that I just do not get the hype around. I truly think if I were in England. I would have no desire to go see it. People treat this place like it is the Roman Coliseum. I get that this thing is thousands of years old, but it just doesn't interest me. Yes I know it is a historical burial site, but I think I would be greatly disappointed seeing this thing in person.
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice in Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas
Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
Catfish Anyone? Texas Has The Most Fake Social Media Accounts
We've all wanted to go undercover at one point in our lives. To be the metaphorical "fly on the wall." It happens for many reasons. But what is it that we want to know? Could it be we're worried about what others think of us? Or is it we're trying to figure out what people think of us?
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
What Age Can You Leave Your Children Alone? Find Out If You’re Legal in Texas
I absolutely get it. Life is busy, especially this time of year. When you have children it can become even more difficult. Finding someone to watch your young children is common for many reasons. There's work and errands just for starters. Childcare can be a real problem. I'm the oldest...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
With Gun Sales Down the Texas Gun Show Is Bringing More Vendors to Town
With Texas making the top 5 of Most Guns Purchased in America in 2021, now in 2022 gun purchases in America are dropping drastically. That's not the case in Texas as purchases may have dropped a little in the first half of this year in comparison to last year's record-setting sales.
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Survey Reveals the Vast Majority of Texas Teachers are Considering Quitting
An alarming number of Texas educators are considering quitting their job. KSAT is reporting that a survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) found that 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were seriously considering moving on from the profession. In comparison, the survey found that 53% of teachers were considering quitting their job in 2018, the last time the survey was conducted.
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here
I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
10 Of The Most Beautiful and Unique Wildflowers That Texas Has To Offer
It's no secret to anybody that knows me. I love to travel in the state of Texas. Give me a good road trip any day of the week. Crank up the tunes and away I go. It could be traveling up to the Panhandle or down to the coast. There's something about the open road and believe me with a state as big as Texas, there's plenty to see.
These 10 Exotic Cuties Are Actually Legal To Own in Texas
They're just the coolest. Animals. Of course, not every animal out there is on my A-list but you've got to admit they're all wondrous in their own way. People and animals seem to go together. Just about everybody I know has a pet in one way or another. Dogs, cats, and birds are all great, but things can get exotic.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System
It probably comes as no surprise that Texas ranks poorly for education. As a matter of fact, the overall ranking for the Lone Star State is just 34th, according to World Population Review. Knowing all that, you can assume that Texas doesn't rank well with early education (Pre-K) either. The...
These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?
Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids. Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.
