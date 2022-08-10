ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

City planning “ride around” field trip for council members

By Tyler Davis tdavis@hendersondispatch.com; 252-436-2839
Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 3 days ago

HENDERSON — Members of the City Council, alongside Mayor Eddie Ellington and City Manager Terrell Blackmon, will explore each ward in Henderson on Aug. 18 in a City Ride Around.

“The city ride-around is a field trip for the City Council members and me to collectively visit each council ward by vehicle to assist with identifying current/future city projects,” Blackmon said. “No official business will be conducted on the trip. It is only a drive through the city.”

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

City of Oxford booming as families search for more space

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. City of Oxford booming as families search for more space. The city of Oxford's current population is about 8,775 people, according to data from the...
OXFORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, NC
Government
City
Henderson, NC
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Trip#Mayor#The City Council
FOX8 News

Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced to 87 months

UPDATE 4:50 a.m. (8/12/22): An off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Sgt. Thomas Robertson declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

NCDOT, Highway Patrol urge people to follow Move Over Law

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two state first responder professions are facing the same, major problem. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. But drivers aren’t always adhering to the law, and that can cause life-altering situations. “It’s just sad, because it’s totally preventable.” N.C. State […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
1K+
Followers
48
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy