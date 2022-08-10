City planning “ride around” field trip for council members

HENDERSON — Members of the City Council, alongside Mayor Eddie Ellington and City Manager Terrell Blackmon, will explore each ward in Henderson on Aug. 18 in a City Ride Around.

“The city ride-around is a field trip for the City Council members and me to collectively visit each council ward by vehicle to assist with identifying current/future city projects,” Blackmon said. “No official business will be conducted on the trip. It is only a drive through the city.”