AdWeek
Disney Overtakes Netflix in Streaming Subscriptions
In the so-called streaming wars, a new victor has appeared to have emerged. Disney’s overall streaming portfolio—which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu—has reached 221 million subscriptions worldwide, compared to Netflix’s 220 million subscribers. Disney+, which increased from 137.7 million subscribers in May to 152.1 million, accounted...
AdWeek
Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11
The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
AdWeek
Netflix Renews Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV
Netflix has renewed Love, Death + Robots for Volume IV. The animated series comprises stand-alone episodes that are all under 22 minutes long and produced by different casts and crews, though some episodes may share some of the same filmmakers. Even though not every episode includes all three aforementioned topics—love,...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Turn On Data Saver
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). The Twitter application offers multiple options that allow users to save data when they’re...
AdWeek
Apple TV+ Renews Physical for Season 3
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season. The half-hour dramedy, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne, follows Shelia Rubin (Byrne) through her journey of self-discovery. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our...
AdWeek
Facebook Loses Its Luster for Some Political Advertisers
Facebook Loses Its Luster for Some Political Advertisers
AdWeek
Why Your Story Shouldn't Be What Gets Cut
Don't miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Economists and consumers agree: We're in a recession, and brands are, understandably, nervous.
NFL・
AdWeek
3 Leaders’ Journeys From Adweek Media All Stars to Omnicom CEOs
OMG (Omnicom Media Group) NA CEO Ralph Pardo, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas and OMD USA CEO Chrissie Hanson all have something in common. All were previously named Adweek Media All Stars before ascending to CEO roles, representing a coalescence of top agency talent at the highest org level.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Gale Tan from Anchor Worldwide
Welcome to Tools of the Trade, a new AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps them perform at your top form, from their favorite drafting table to their best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Subaru is turning up the heat for the launch of its new BRZ model. The “Ignite Your Senses” campaign by Zulu Alpha Kilo starts with a pizza customer becoming enraptured by an all-new Subaru BRZ parked outside the restaurant. Seeing the guy’s interest, the chef gives him a unique bottle of hot sauce featuring BRZ branding. After tasting the bottled-up feeling of the sportscar, the customer’s heightened senses launch him into a fiery BRZ driving fantasy. The campaign extends IRL with a batch of BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that have been sent to select dealers along with giveaways on social media so consumers can take a “taste drive,” via a code found on BRZ Hot Sauce bottles that leads consumers to a Snap AR gaming lens.
FIFA・
AdWeek
Freevee’s High School and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Freevee’s High School, Netflix’s Chad and JT Go Deep and Snabba Cash Season 2. High School premieres on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14, with new episodes available every Friday. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir from Grammy-nominated artists Tegan and Sara Quin. TikTokers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland star as the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, told through a backdrop of 90s grunge and rave culture. The cast includes Colbie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy and Nate Corddry.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Blink, Courage, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday, and we’re back to celebrate with the most intriguing hires, promotions and appointments of the week. See who’s making changes at some of the highest-growth agencies around the world. Acceleration Partners. Global partnership marketing agency Acceleration Partners hired Suparna Basu-Ravis as its chief people officer,...
AdWeek
Tubi Expands to Latin America With Five New Countries
This month, Tubi will launch in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama, broadening its presence in the region. The AVOD platform made its debut in Mexico in 2020, and the five new countries will add to Tubi’s presence in Latin America. “We’re delighted to launch our platform...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Manage the Application's Data Usage
The Twitter mobile application features a Data Saver mode that will cause the app...
AdWeek
Lord of the Rings Series Team Dismisses Rivalry With Game of Thrones Prequel
Prime Video's massive J. R.R. Tolkien-inspired series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, arrive on their respective platforms less than two weeks apart.
AdWeek
Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks
Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3.
