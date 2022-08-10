It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.

