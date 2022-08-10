ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel

Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
Thrillist

The Best Vintage Shops in Austin

It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
KVUE

Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
Community Impact Austin

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September

Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
Community Impact Austin

Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch

The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
roundtherocktx.com

Live Music this Weekend in Round Rock

LIVE MUSIC IN ROUND ROCK: Lots of choices for your weekend listening pleasure!. 5:30 Steve Valentine, The American Legion, George Johns Post 447 (every Thursday) 8:30 Open Jam with Mojo, Roadhouse Bar (weekly Thursdays) 6p Live piano music, Double Cut Steak House. 7p Fabulous Jacks, Alcove Cantina. 8p David Touchton,...
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
iheart.com

Texas Wakesurfer Gets Attacked By Angry Swan

Sure, swans are pretty and majestic and all that fun stuff, but if you get on their bad side, they're not afraid to show you who's boss. As shown in the video below. This angry swan on Lake Austin in Austin, TX was not happy with this wakesurfer.
Community Impact Austin

