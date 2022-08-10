Read full article on original website
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
Good Neighbor Fest coming to St. Marks wildflower meadow in North Austin on Sept. 24
Musicians will perform for attendees at the Good Neighbor Fest on Sept. 24 at St. Marks wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Emily Shaughnessy/Cut the VS) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival with art, live music, and family-friendly activities will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 24...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
Thrillist
The Best Vintage Shops in Austin
It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Monster trucks, a rodeo and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a rodeo to a monster truck rally, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: True Texas BBQ restaurant opens at Marble Falls HEB
True Texas BBQ at H-E-B in Marble Falls held its grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. This will be the fourth True Texas BBQ in Central Texas and the 20th location companywide. “We’re very proud of this new business in our company, and it is doing very well...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
fox7austin.com
Black-owned Austin bookstore fights against banned books with new nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas - Right now in Texas, there are 713 book bans in 16 districts across the state including in Central Texas at Fredericksburg and Leander ISDs, according to Pen America. There’s been much debate on which books should or should not be allowed, but for the owners of Black...
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics to open Round Rock location in September
Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. (Courtesy Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics) Central Texas Pediatric Orthopedics will open a new location at 2051 Gattis School Road, Ste. 645, Round Rock, in September. CTPO has operated locations in Austin, Cedar Park, Westlake and Four Points for the past 30 years. The Round Rock location will offer pediatric physical therapy services. 512-478-8116. www.ctpomd.com.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closes in Steiner Ranch
The restaurant closed Aug. 4. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Komal Latin Kitchen & Bar closed its Steiner Ranch location Aug. 4. Since its opening in January 2021, the family-owned restaurant offered a variety of Latin cuisine from Central America, South America and the Caribbean. The restaurant was at 5000 N. Quinlan Park Road, Bldg. C, Austin.
roundtherocktx.com
Live Music this Weekend in Round Rock
LIVE MUSIC IN ROUND ROCK: Lots of choices for your weekend listening pleasure!. 5:30 Steve Valentine, The American Legion, George Johns Post 447 (every Thursday) 8:30 Open Jam with Mojo, Roadhouse Bar (weekly Thursdays) 6p Live piano music, Double Cut Steak House. 7p Fabulous Jacks, Alcove Cantina. 8p David Touchton,...
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school: Quick and easy breakfast recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - It's time for the kids to go back to school and that means busy mornings for the whole family as everyone wakes up to get ready for the day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some recipe ideas for you that are quick, easy, and simple that you can grab as you head out the door.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
iheart.com
Texas Wakesurfer Gets Attacked By Angry Swan
Sure, swans are pretty and majestic and all that fun stuff, but if you get on their bad side, they're not afraid to show you who's boss. As shown in the video below. This angry swan on Lake Austin in Austin, TX was not happy with this wakesurfer.
28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup to be held Sept. 11
In April, certified divers from Texas and Oklahoma showed up to remove underwater trash in Lake Travis. (Travis County Parks and Colorado River Alliance) Travis County Parks and the Colorado River Alliance will hold the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 11. The most recent cleanup took place in...
