On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Overall, the call was very positive — with Disney announcing profits in a number of areas, especially in the theme parks. Disney also shared that it now has Disney+ operating in more than 150 markets and expects the streaming platform to see a profit by 2024. While they did say that Disneyland attendance was “unfavorable”, they were able to make up for lower attendance at other Parks with the increased spending at places like Walt Disney World. Plus, all of Disney’s theme parks are now open, which hasn’t been the case since early 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO