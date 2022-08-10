Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place
Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
RELATED PEOPLE
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
CNBC
How to save money on your next Disney World vacation
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Florida’s Walt Disney World is routinely named the most visited theme park in the world. But travel expenses are skyrocketing and prices at Disney World have gone up — park tickets start at $109 for adults and $104 for kids ages 3-10, plus formerly free perks such as FastPass express line access are a thing of the past.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
A Confusing Change to Lightning Lane Demystified
Park hopping with Genie+ just got more complicated. As any new product will, Genie+/ Lightning Lane has experienced some tweaks and changes since it launched at Walt Disney World on October 19, 2021. While we’ve loved some of the changes, others not so much. This one, however, is just confusing.
WDW News Today
Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
Wait, Could Walt Disney World Really Be Considering A Name Change?
An odd little rumor is claiming Disney might change the name of its flagship theme park.
disneydining.com
The Most Underrated Disney Springs Restaurant
If you asked someone what their go-to restaurant is at Disney Springs, maybe they would say Morimoto Asia with their Peking duck and dim sum or possibly Jaleo with their amazing tapas and rotating paella dishes. Maybe it’s Raglan Road with its live music and pub fare, Boathouse with its fresh seafood, or Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ with its Southern cuisine. Most fans tend to overlook our pick for the most underrated restaurant at Disney Springs: Planet Hollywood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Heading to Disney World? “Magical Dining” makes its triumphant return!
Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic took from faithful Disney World fans, perhaps the one that has been missed the most is the Walt Disney World Dining Plan. One of the most popular offerings at Disney World, the Disney Dining Plan made it incredibly easy for Guests of all ages to enjoy tastes and treats from all over the Walt Disney World Resort. With four different dining plan options, it was easy for Guests to choose the one that best fit their needs and their budgets.
Disappointing photos that show what it can actually be like to visit Disney Springs
Disney Springs is an outdoor shopping and dining center that's free to enter. But it's not always magical to visit.
disneydining.com
Disney Shares Jump After Positive Earnings Call
On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Overall, the call was very positive — with Disney announcing profits in a number of areas, especially in the theme parks. Disney also shared that it now has Disney+ operating in more than 150 markets and expects the streaming platform to see a profit by 2024. While they did say that Disneyland attendance was “unfavorable”, they were able to make up for lower attendance at other Parks with the increased spending at places like Walt Disney World. Plus, all of Disney’s theme parks are now open, which hasn’t been the case since early 2020.
disneytips.com
Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!
Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
brides.com
Best Disney Honeymoon Hotels
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve made the most important decision of finding your happily-ever-after. Now, it’s time to make the second-most important decision—where you’ll book your Disney World honeymoon. People might assume Disney World is for kids, but there’s plenty for adults to enjoy, from luxury hotels to fine dining to roller coasters.
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
disneydining.com
Some of the Best Dairy-Free Meals at Disney World
If you are planning a Walt Disney World vacation, you are likely dreaming of fun attractions, heart-warming character meets, and jaw-dropping entertainment. All that and more is in store for your magical vacation. In fact, one of our favorite parts of a Disney vacation isn’t even the attractions, it’s the food! Disney dining is a big part of the magic for foodies. After all, Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t just serve up run-of-the-mill theme park food.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Comments / 0