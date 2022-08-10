ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TheStreet

Disney World Closes Popular Eatery, Plans Another in Its Place

Disney World faces a sort of endless challenge. No matter how dated any part of its theme parks, hotels and adjacent properties becomes, there's a group of people who feel overly nostalgic about it. Yet in most cases, before the company can bring in something new, it has to get rid of something old.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
CNBC

How to save money on your next Disney World vacation

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Florida’s Walt Disney World is routinely named the most visited theme park in the world. But travel expenses are skyrocketing and prices at Disney World have gone up — park tickets start at $109 for adults and $104 for kids ages 3-10, plus formerly free perks such as FastPass express line access are a thing of the past.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

A Confusing Change to Lightning Lane Demystified

Park hopping with Genie+ just got more complicated. As any new product will, Genie+/ Lightning Lane has experienced some tweaks and changes since it launched at Walt Disney World on October 19, 2021. While we’ve loved some of the changes, others not so much. This one, however, is just confusing.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek

Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

The Most Underrated Disney Springs Restaurant

If you asked someone what their go-to restaurant is at Disney Springs, maybe they would say Morimoto Asia with their Peking duck and dim sum or possibly Jaleo with their amazing tapas and rotating paella dishes. Maybe it’s Raglan Road with its live music and pub fare, Boathouse with its fresh seafood, or Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ with its Southern cuisine. Most fans tend to overlook our pick for the most underrated restaurant at Disney Springs: Planet Hollywood.
RESTAURANTS
disneydining.com

Heading to Disney World? “Magical Dining” makes its triumphant return!

Of all the things the coronavirus pandemic took from faithful Disney World fans, perhaps the one that has been missed the most is the Walt Disney World Dining Plan. One of the most popular offerings at Disney World, the Disney Dining Plan made it incredibly easy for Guests of all ages to enjoy tastes and treats from all over the Walt Disney World Resort. With four different dining plan options, it was easy for Guests to choose the one that best fit their needs and their budgets.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Shares Jump After Positive Earnings Call

On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Overall, the call was very positive — with Disney announcing profits in a number of areas, especially in the theme parks. Disney also shared that it now has Disney+ operating in more than 150 markets and expects the streaming platform to see a profit by 2024. While they did say that Disneyland attendance was “unfavorable”, they were able to make up for lower attendance at other Parks with the increased spending at places like Walt Disney World. Plus, all of Disney’s theme parks are now open, which hasn’t been the case since early 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
disneytips.com

Fall Drinks Now Available at Joffrey’s Coffee in Walt Disney World Resort!

Fall is approaching, and Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight! The popular event returns to the Parks after its absence last year, much to the delight of eager Disney fans. A beloved coffee spot is also getting into...
TRAVEL
brides.com

Best Disney Honeymoon Hotels

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve made the most important decision of finding your happily-ever-after. Now, it’s time to make the second-most important decision—where you’ll book your Disney World honeymoon. People might assume Disney World is for kids, but there’s plenty for adults to enjoy, from luxury hotels to fine dining to roller coasters.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Some of the Best Dairy-Free Meals at Disney World

If you are planning a Walt Disney World vacation, you are likely dreaming of fun attractions, heart-warming character meets, and jaw-dropping entertainment. All that and more is in store for your magical vacation. In fact, one of our favorite parts of a Disney vacation isn’t even the attractions, it’s the food! Disney dining is a big part of the magic for foodies. After all, Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t just serve up run-of-the-mill theme park food.
TRAVEL

