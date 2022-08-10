ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville city manager Freitag accepts new city job near Denver

By By Neil Johnson
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

If Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag gets a vote of confidence from a new city council in another state, he is committed to leaving Janesville for a new job in a suburb outside of Denver.

The city of Janesville hasn’t made mention of the news, but emblazoned across the top of the city of Westminster, Colorado’s website is a screamer headline: “Mark Freitag: Selected as finalist for city manager.”

A deeper dive into that announcement shows that Freitag appears to now be the sole finalist in the running for the top administrator role in Westminster—a city of 110,000 that is a 20-minute drive from downtown Denver, nestled among the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

According to a related city of Westminster memo posted to the city’s website, Freitag in a statement said he has accepted the position and is committed to leaving Janesville.

The city of Westminster in a memo on its website wrote that Freitag’s hire still must be approved by the city council at a meeting slated for Aug. 22.

"I am honored that the city council has selected me as Westminster's next city manager, and I eagerly anticipate their approval," Freitag said in a statement on Westminster's website.

It’s the second time in the last few months that Freitag has interviewed for a new job outside Janesville, where he’s been city manager since 2013.

In May, Freitag was one of a handful of finalists in what for him was ultimately an unsuccessful bid to become UW-Whitewater’s next vice chancellor of administrative affairs.

In the memo, the city of Westminster wrote that Freitag emerged as a top candidate because of his nine years of work as city manager in Janesville. But the city touched more on Freitag’s previous experience and accomplishments as a combat veteran and military base commander for the U.S. Army.

Among keynote moves in the city under Freitag’s nine-year tenure, the city manager has overseen a multimillion dollar, public-private revitalization of downtown Janesville along the Rock River and the removal of the decrepit Monterey Dam on the south side.

Freitag also has overseen the city’s role in the private sale, demolition and clearing of the former General Motors plant, a massive brownfield property that earlier this year earned an environmental release by the state Department of Natural Resources.

Freitag’s tenure spanned the reemergence of the local economy after the Great Recession and GM's departure as the city’s biggest employer and economic linchpin. The city has seen massive growth in net-new construction on Freitag's watch—along with some polarizing utility and fee increases the city has enacted to try to keep pace with water and street infrastructure.

The city also over the past few years has seen a pattern of retirements and resignations in upper ranks at City Hall, including the departure and rehiring of top leadership in the offices of human resources, public works, economic development, and within the police and fire departments.

The city of Westminster said it is now on the backside of a development boom, and now is seeking a leader who will help the city hone its operations.

Freitag is set to leave Janesville as the city is reviewing costs and a proposal to build an ice arena and conference center at the former Sears property at Uptown Janesville. It is a project that could be transformative to the struggling shopping mall and the retail economy on the city's northeast side, but support for the proposal is mixed over concerns about the overall price tag.

The city is releasing initial cost estimates for that proposal at a public meeting Aug. 22—the same day Freitag’s hire in Westminster will be reviewed by the city council there.

City council President Paul Benson said Wednesday that the council has been aware of Freitag status as a city manager candidate in Colorado and that Freitag has accepted a job offer there.

He said Freitag has not yet resigned from his job in Janesville, and he said the city doesn't have a firm date by which Freitag would need to start work in his new job.

Benson said the city council intends under state statute to wait until Freitag's hire and contract is vetted and voted on by the Westminster council Aug. 22.

He said it is likely the city would call a special city council meeting to discuss its next moves if Freitag does end up leaving. That discussion would include how the city might temporarily fill Freitag's role while it launches a search for a new manager.

Freitag publicly acknowledged last year that he had applied for a job as city manager of Reno, Nevada, but he indicated that he ultimately was not offered that position.

Comments / 0

 

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

What is 4151 Nakoosa Trail?

You may know that 4151 Nakoosa Trail is a 110,000 square foot City building opened in 2021 that is headquarters for City of Madison Fleet and also Radio Communications, with working garage bays for auto mechanics and radio technicians, a giant parts room, and administrative spaces that we operate 6am-10pm all week, and now weekends as well. Check out this awesome drone footage of the building by C.D. Smith.
MADISON, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad

As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
wortfm.org

What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants

Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

Time capsule found in Madison church wall revealed

A copy of The Capital Times from 1968 was among items that were revealed during an opening of a time capsule Thursday that was found in the wall of Zion Lutheran Church. The time capsule, which was put together by members of the church back in the 1960s, was opened during a community gathering in front of the makerspace Sector67 on Madison's east side, just a few blocks away from the soon-to-be-redeveloped church.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wisc.edu

Welcoming Our New Faculty!

This summer, we are welcoming a few new members to Wisconsin Surgery as faculty! Learn more about them below. Kelly Collins, MD joins us as an Associate Professor within the Division of Transplantation. In addition, she is also the UW Health Surgical Director for two pediatric transplant programs: kidney and liver. Dr. Collins returns home to Wisconsin after obtaining her undergraduate degree here at UW-Madison, alongside completing her medical degree and general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also completed a fellowship in transplant at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She has an interest in simulation and feedback in surgical training and serves on the Fellowship Training Committee of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. Prior to joining Wisconsin Surgery she was a senior staff surgeon at Henry Ford Hospital and surgical director for the pediatric liver disease and liver transplant program at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Resurfacing to begin on State Highway 106 Monday

Work to resurface State Highway 106 east of Fort Atkinson will begin Monday, Aug. 15, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The resurfacing will take place on a 10-mile stretch between Edgewater Road in the city and County CI Highway in the town of Sullivan. Other...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

North Shore Drive railway tracks to be replaced in two part project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division announced Saturday morning the North Shore Drive railroad track crossing John Nolen Drive will be replaced starting late August in a two-phase construction project. This project will be starting at 4 a.m. on Aug. 26 with a full closure...
MADISON, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Another Week, Another Wake Up Call: LGBTQ Rights on the Line

In the week leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there were more than enough reminders of what’s at stake for our local LGBT community given our current political climate. Some of them garnered national and international news headlines. Among them was the 10th anniversary of the far-right terrorist attack on the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that killed six. In the decade long interim hate crimes have only increased. Across the spectrum people are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race and sexual orientation. Twenty percent of hate crimes are directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.
1011now.com

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE
