ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming while lawsuit proceeds

By MEAD GRUVER
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Abortion will remain legal in Wyoming while a lawsuit that contests a ban on the procedure in nearly all cases moves ahead, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The lawsuit will likely succeed because the ban appears to violate the state constitution and is vague, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens, in Jackson, wrote in granting the preliminary injunction.

In the meantime, the abortion ban would likely harm pregnant women, such as those with serious complications, and their doctors, who would risk prosecution by giving abortions in an attempt to help, Owens wrote.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, signed Wyoming's abortion “trigger” ban into law in March. The law was written to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which happened June 24.

The new Wyoming law would ban abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life or health, not including psychological condition. Those who violate the ban would be charged with a felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The ban took effect July 27. But within hours Owens granted a temporary restraining order suspending the law, finding it would harm pregnant women and their doctors. Her latest ruling keeps the law suspended after the restraining order expired Wednesday.

With both rulings, Owens sided with four women, including two obstetricians, and two nonprofits, including a planned Casper women's health care and abortion clinic that was firebombed in May, who sued to contest the law.

The ruling is an “important victory for abortion access,” Julie Burkhart, founder of the Wellspring Health Access clinic, said in a statement.

“While we are heartened by today’s outcome, we know the fight to keep abortion legal in Wyoming is far from over," Burkhart said.

Wyoming will continue to defend the law in court, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said by email Wednesday.

Areas where the ban appears to violate the Wyoming constitution include a 2012 amendment guaranteeing the right to make one's own health care decisions, Owens wrote.

Voters passed the amendment amid resistance to the federal Affordable Care Act, which sought to expand health insurance coverage and lower health care costs nationwide. The amendment had nothing to do with abortion, Wyoming special assistant attorney general Jay Jerde said in a hearing in the case Tuesday.

“It’s just not within the facts that were kicking around at the time,” Jerde said in court.

A judge can't assume that voters didn't understand the full effect of the constitutional amendment, Owens wrote in keeping the abortion law suspended.

The abortion ban also appears to violate the state constitution by discriminating against women, she wrote.

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU — (AP) — For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary Saturday. Green, the state’s current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali’I Kahele, who decided to...
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Aiona wins Hawaii Republican primary for governor

HONOLULU — (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona on Saturday won the Republican primary for Hawaii governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn and Honolulu City Councilperson Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Aiona served as lieutenant governor during former Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration from...
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Hawaii voters picking nominees in race to succeed Gov. Ige

HONOLULU — (AP) — The candidates running in Saturday's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. Democratic U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele's decision to run for...
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Troubling questions unresolved in latest end to Till case

By her own telling, Mississippi authorities provided Carolyn Bryant Donham with preferential treatment rather than prosecution after her encounter with Emmett Till led to the lynching of the Black teenager in the summer of 1955. Instead of arresting Donham on a warrant that accused her of kidnapping days after Till's...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
WDBO

New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under...
POLITICS
WDBO

Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump's call to Georgia's top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump...
ATLANTA, GA
WDBO

Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded. The Office of the Inspector...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Nearly one million Michigan residents on water boil notice after main leak

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Nearly 1 million Michigan residents are under a boil water advisory after a leak was discovered in a major water main that serves the Detroit area. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it discovered a break early Saturday on a 10-foot water transmission main that distributes drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
WDBO

Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WDBO

See it: ‘Rainbow cloud’ delights mid-Atlantic skygazers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — “Psychedelic” – that’s how one skygazer described the colorful cloud that brightened the mid-Atlantic skies earlier this week. According to The Washington Post, the display occurred Tuesday evening as storms moved through parts of Virginia and Maryland. Twitter users from Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties sent the newspaper photos that appeared to show a rainbow gradient in the clouds above, the Post reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBO

Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — (AP) — Teddy Ray, a comedian and actor who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” has died, authorities confirmed on Saturday. He was 32. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the county's coroner's office confirmed that the death...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy