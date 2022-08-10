Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Rainy & Cooler To Start The Week; Temps Staying Below Average In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Cooler temps will accommodate the rain showers Monday. As our next weather maker moves in, we will see off an on showers into Monday afternoon. Here's a look at your weather story. High temps Monday will be some 8-10 degrees cooler than average. Overall, the temps...
Maryland State Trooper search for driver, truck involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
SALISBURY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who troopers say struck and killed a Delaware man early Tuesday and fled the scene. Troopers said Colin Henny Lin, 29, Lewes, Del., was driving a motorized scooter and attempted to cross...
New study shows why Maryland is one of the top 20 states to live in
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are many great things about Maryland, from crabcakes, to the businesses based here and the top-tier colleges and universities. According to a new study by WalletHub, many of these things make Maryland rank in the top 20 states to live. The survey places Maryland at number 17, just above North Dakota and just behind Iowa.
'People want quick election results:' Md. asks to count mail-in votes before Election Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Nov. 8, voters will pick the next governor of Maryland – along with a number of other federal, state, and local races. And ahead of Election Day, the State Board of Elections (SBE) is looking to change when some of Maryland’s ballots can be counted.
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
Over $2 Million in grants awarded to address food insecurity, employment in Md.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The University of Maryland Medical System announced $2.3 million in community grants across the state of Maryland. The strategic focus of the million dollar funding is to address issued of food insecurity and employment, according to a news release. According to UMMS, food insecurity is becoming...
UPS driver taken to hospital after being shot in Suitland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A UPS driver was taken to the hospital after being shot in Suitland, Md. Monday morning, authorities said. 7News' Brad Bell reports that police are on the scene where the UPS driver was shot and wounded near Silver Hill Road. The male driver...
Md. State Board of Elections files emergency petition to canvass main-in ballots early
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Members of the Maryland State Board of Elections voted to file an emergency petition in a circuit court Monday to seek approval to canvass mail-in ballots prior to Election Day. The petition will also require any results from any pre-Election Day canvassing be withheld until the...
Authentic Latino Cuisine at Caliente Grill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Experience traditional Latino cuisine right here in Maryland at Caliente Grill. Owner Roxana Rodriguez and Chef Martha Quispe share a unique dish.
99-year-old woman meets her 100th great-grandchild
BLUE BELL, Penn. (TND) — A woman in Pennsylvania is celebrating something not a lot of people can brag about: her 100th great-grandchild. WPVI reports Peggy Koller, 99, recently met the baby boy who was christened Koller William Balster, named after her husband. I've always loved the name Cole....
