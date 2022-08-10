The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has hired Michael Lofaro, who was named “Chef of the Year” at the 2016 ‘Aipono Awards, as its new executive chef. “His drive to honor and build upon the culinary expertise of those who preceded him, while supporting and uplifting the talent around him, makes him the perfect fit for us at Fairmont Kea Lani, said Michael Pye, the hotelʻs general manager and Fairmontʻs regional vice president of Hawai‘i.

WAILEA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO