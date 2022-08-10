ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

KHON2

Domino’s Hawaii Partners with the 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. This year, it is returning to an in-person event on August 20th! On Oahu, walkers will follow a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki and back to the starting line.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Keiki Fishing Tournament Held In Hāmākua

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League / DARE Hawaiʻi Back to School Fishing Tournament took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. (BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored...
LAUPAHOEHOE, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
HAWAII STATE
Kauai County, HI
Society
Local
Hawaii Society
County
Kauai County, HI
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen

Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
LAHAINA, HI
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has new executive chef

The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has hired Michael Lofaro, who was named “Chef of the Year” at the 2016 ‘Aipono Awards, as its new executive chef. “His drive to honor and build upon the culinary expertise of those who preceded him, while supporting and uplifting the talent around him, makes him the perfect fit for us at Fairmont Kea Lani, said Michael Pye, the hotelʻs general manager and Fairmontʻs regional vice president of Hawai‘i.
WAILEA, HI

