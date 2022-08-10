Read full article on original website
KHON2
Domino’s Hawaii Partners with the 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk
The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the most fun and entertaining charity events in Hawaii. This year, it is returning to an in-person event on August 20th! On Oahu, walkers will follow a course starting from Magic Island that will make its way through Waikiki and back to the starting line.
bigislandvideonews.com
Keiki Fishing Tournament Held In Hāmākua
LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League / DARE Hawaiʻi Back to School Fishing Tournament took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. (BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored...
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
momswhothink.com
The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)
KITV.com
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rising sea levels, erosion prompt debate between protecting beaches or ancestral dignity on Maui
‘A criminal enterprise’: Rooster shipments to Guam raise concern in animal rights activists. An animal welfare group says Hawaii-based cockfighters have shipped more than 1,700 fighting birds to Guam in the last five years. Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights for winning a chocolate showdown. Updated: 6...
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
mauinow.com
New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen
Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
Cruise to Hawaii is canceled over staffing issues
The changes take effect Sept. 6 and apply to itineraries from all departure ports except where government regulations may vary like Canada, Greece and Australia.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
Having proper hiking etiquette is important in Hawaii
The U.S. Park Service has a list of hiking etiquette one should keep in mind especially if you plan to hike in Hawaii.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
For the next few months, get dropped off at this Hawaii airport
A major repaving project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 15.
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island
HONOLULU (AP) — A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa...
mauinow.com
Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has new executive chef
The Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea has hired Michael Lofaro, who was named “Chef of the Year” at the 2016 ‘Aipono Awards, as its new executive chef. “His drive to honor and build upon the culinary expertise of those who preceded him, while supporting and uplifting the talent around him, makes him the perfect fit for us at Fairmont Kea Lani, said Michael Pye, the hotelʻs general manager and Fairmontʻs regional vice president of Hawai‘i.
Trade winds are expected to weaken
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
