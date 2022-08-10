Robot dogs join the security team at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Robot dogs now on patrol at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

From the Daily Mail:

Robot dogs’ are being tested by the US Space Force so they can carry out patrols of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The $150,000 four-legged bots can be equipped with a wide variety of optical and acoustic sensors, allowing them to serve as the ‘eyes and ears’ around sensitive areas of the base.

They are being used for patrols ‘to save significant man hours’, according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

