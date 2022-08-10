ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Robot dogs join the security team at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omutI_0hCSSf1300
Robot dogs now on patrol at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

From the Daily Mail:

Robot dogs’ are being tested by the US Space Force so they can carry out patrols of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The $150,000 four-legged bots can be equipped with a wide variety of optical and acoustic sensors, allowing them to serve as the ‘eyes and ears’ around sensitive areas of the base.

They are being used for patrols ‘to save significant man hours’, according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

Read more from the Daily Mail

.

App users can see video here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Cape Canaveral, FL
Pets & Animals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Daily Mail Robot#The Us Space Force#The Department Of Defense#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
80K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy