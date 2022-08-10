[Miami] is the hot place in the US . . . It’s becoming Wall Street south. — Private equity partner Jeremy Liss of Kirkland & Ellis, commenting on the firm’s new outpost in Miami, Florida, in an interview with the Financial Times. Liss, who is leaving the firm’s Chicago office to run its Miami shop, says many of his colleagues at the firm are eager to join him, speaking of a hot legal scene in in the Magic City. “The initial demand has been extremely strong,” he said. “It’s probably even stronger demand than we had anticipated.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO