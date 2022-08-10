Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
'Selling Sunset' star makes it official with his new and much taller model girlfriend, plus more celeb couples' red carpet debuts
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples made their big red carpet debuts, starting with this pair… That was fast! Just a month after they were spotted smooching in Mykonos, Greece, "Selling Sunset" star and real estate boss Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-lou Nurk made their red carpet debut as a couple at the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Clip Of Justin Sylvester Pushing Jenna Bush Hager Is Going Viral — Here's What Happened
The video has been a big source of debate these past few days.
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Former Nick star Josh Peck calls sobriety ‘the bedrock of his life’
Josh Peck says sobriety has been “wonderful” and a “foundation that has kept me really anchored.” The “Drake & Josh” star, 35, developed a drug and alcohol problem after dropping 127 pounds and entered rehab in 2008. “I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12 steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he told Page Six in a recent interview. “It gives me a lot of structure in my life. It’s really the bedrock of my life and from it, all these wonderful things have been built.” The Manhattan-born actor who wrote...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Never Have I Ever" should let Devi be single
If the first two seasons of Netflix's teen comedy "Never Have I Ever" offered a warm and funny coming-of-age story grounded in emotional meditations on grief and familial expectations, the third season is a stark reminder that protagonists need to grow, preferably in tandem with their show's ongoing arcs. In...
wonderwall.com
'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' turns 40: See what cast is up to (and looks like) now
Cameron Crowe, then a young journalist, wrote the screenplay for "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" after spending a year undercover at a California high school. His totally relatable characters — fictional students facing issues like low-paying jobs, evolving friendships, romantic relationships and unwanted pregnancy — made the movie equal parts raucous comedy and poignant coming-of-age drama. And the film, directed by Amy Heckerling, launched the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest and most celebrated stars. Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Fast Times" premiere on Aug. 13, 2022, by checking in with the cast of the classic flick.
Comments / 0