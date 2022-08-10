Read full article on original website
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo On How Eddie’s Death Might Affect Dustin And His Friendship With Steve In Season 5
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo shared his thoughts on how Eddie's death might affect Dustin in the upcoming fifth and final season.
CNET
Finished Stranger Things? Time To Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished season 4 of Stranger Things? Maybe it's time to watch Dark, the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
People
See the 'Stranger Things' Kids' Adorable Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series' 2016 Premiere
The young cast of Stranger Things is all grown up. But before the hit Netflix series premiered in July 2016, they were still just kids and had to go through an audition process like any other. As the show's casting director Carmen Cuba says in a new video interview for...
'Fargo' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Fargo" Season 5 is in the works and there is a whole new set of stories to be told.
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Not Happy About How Mike Wheeler Has Changed
Mike Wheeler's personality shift in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 disappoints fans.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
'Logan,' both 'Deadpool' movies arrive on Disney+
Two of some of the only mainstream R-rated superhero movies, "Logan" and both "Deadpool" films, arrived on Disney+ today. It's fitting that both Hugh Jackman's final film in the "X-Men" series, the Oscar-nominated "Logan," is joining the streaming service alongside Ryan Reynolds' red-suited "Merc with the Mouth." On screen, Deadpool's...
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk star joins new thriller series with Game of Thrones actor
She Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is going back to AMC for upcoming psychological thriller series Invitation to a Bonfire. The actress rose to fame for her portrayal of multiple characters on sci-fi series Orphan Black. Maslany will star opposite Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk and Industry's Freya...
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Collider
'Highlander' Remake with Henry Cavill Is "Closer Than We've Ever Been," Says Chad Stahelski
A little over a year ago, news broke that The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill was in talks to potentially lead a new Highlander movie. The news made perfect sense, considering the British actor has all the hallmarks of an action star, with films like The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible - Fallout under his belt, paired with The Witcher, which brings that touch of epic fantasy that's inherently built into the Highlander lore. While everything Higlander-related is still very much in the early development zone, Collider's Steve Weintraub recently chatted with the one man who is confirmed to be attached to the project: Chad Stahelski. While discussing fellow stuntman J.J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, which Stahelski also produced, the John Wick director spoke a little about where they are in the pre-production process with the Highlander film.
Narcity
You Can Watch Movies On Top Of A Mountain In BC Under The Stars & It Looks Magical (PHOTOS)
If you've been looking for something super unique and fun to do before the summer ends, you might want to check out these movies happening right on top of a mountain in B.C. Grouse Mountain is holding "On the Mountain" movie nights and you can view some of your favourite flicks right under the stars.
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington are set to star in Kevin Costner’s epic historical drama Horizon
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have teamed up with Kevin Costner for his new project, Horizon. The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the script for the epic historical drama, which will begin production in Utah on August 29. In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and...
Collider
'Kraven the Hunter' Is Being Shot Entirely On Location, Says Aaron Taylor-Johnson
While the bulk of blockbuster films these days implement soundstages and green screens to some degree, Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter film will be shot entirely on location. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who stars as the eponymous Spider-Man villain, revealed so in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Kraven is set to be released next year on January 13, and is directed by J.C. Chandor (All is Lost, A Most Violent Year).
Collider
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
