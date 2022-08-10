Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Of Course Rihanna Is Already Wearing 2023’s Most Divisive Shoe
Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since welcoming a little boy with A$AP Rocky back in May, but it seems the Fenty mogul is finally coming out of hibernation – much to the delight of celebrity style watchers everywhere. Earlier this week, Rih delivered yet another masterclass in date-night style while visiting the Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, wearing an LBD underneath a white Raf Simons shirt (a bold choice when dining at a historic red-sauce joint). Adding a touch of glamour to her insouciantly cool look? Some crystal-embellished satin pumps courtesy of The Attico.
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
Inside Alexander Fury’s One-of-a-Kind John Galliano Collection
You could say journalist and author Alexander Fury is just a little obsessed with John Galliano. Stepping inside Fury’s home in London, England, he has an entire archive room dedicated to the designer’s exquisite clothes. Over the years, Fury has collected roughly 300 Galliano pieces, including garments from the designer’s days at the helm of labels such as Givenchy and Christian Dior—all of which Fury handles with white cotton curator’s gloves, of course. “It seems a bit deranged, but it’s to protect everything from acids from my hands,” he says.
There comes a moment in August when the truth becomes unavoidable. Summer is ending, the leaves in Central Park are “not exactly faded but fading,” as Joan Didion once wrote, and September with its back-to-real-life schedule is bearing down upon us. August is the cruelest month, a time for endings, save for this hopeful thing: the arrival in stores of designer’s fall collections.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
Watch Vernon François and Amandla Stenberg Create a Nina Simone-Inspired Updo
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “We do not know what’s...
Join us for VOGUE World!
In celebration of Vogue’s 130th anniversary, join us for VOGUE World: New York—an IRL and livestreamed experience in the heart of the city (and at the height of New York Fashion Week) featuring some very special guests. Inspired by Fashion’s New World—the focus of Vogue’s global September Issue—the...
The Attainable It Bag? A New Generation of Designers Are Crafting Coveted Handbags for All
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who found themselves caught up in the It bag craze of the early 2000s remembers it well: As Chloé Paddingtons, Fendi Spys, and Dior Saddle Bags suddenly eclipsed heels and luxury denim as fashion’s key status symbols, handbags were elevated from mere accessories to iconic emblems of cool—when you could get your hands on one, that is. Brooklyn-based designer Brandon Blackwood, then at Bard College, carted around Balenciaga’s whipstitch-laden Le Dix while taking neuroscience classes and interning at the fashion magazine Nylon.
The Best Street Style Photos at the Spring 2023 Copenhagen Fashion Shows
There are two street style camps in Copenhagen this season. On one side there’s preppy tailoring and on the other Balenciaga-inspired coolness, which means vests, trousers, sporty sunglasses, and leather are all making the rounds. Follow along all week long as Acielle Tanbetova captures familiar faces and newcomers alike on the streets of the Danish capital.
Raf Simons on the Quiet Elegance of His Shaker-Inspired Accessories Collection With Kvadrat
Around 2010, five years into Raf Simons’s star-making tenure at the house of Jil Sander, he was talking to a member of his team who oversaw the sourcing of fabrics and began thinking about how they could expand beyond their usual suppliers. What sparked Simons’s curiosity first and foremost was the possibility of using upholstery fabrics for clothes—and his colleague knew exactly who to call. “He brought all of this Kvadrat fabric in,” Simons remembers. “I think the first thing I said was, ‘Wow.’”
That Prada Logo Tank Top You’ve Been Eyeing Has Finally Hit Stores—Shop It Here
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sure to be the street style It item this upcoming fashion month, that white triangle-plaque logo tank top from Prada’s fall 2022 collection has finally hit stores. The top, a ribbed scoop neck, opened the show (worn by Kaia Gerber) and was styled throughout the collection from beginning to end. We saw it under oversized shearling jackets and on top of many different interpretations of the collection’s lovely three-layer skirts.
Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
The Best Fall Weddings in Vogue
In need of fall wedding ideas? There's something so romantic, after all, about marrying as the leaves change to brilliant colors, the temperature cools, and the harvest reaches its peak. In fact, according to The Knot, October 22 will be the most popular wedding date of 2022. In the real...
How to Wear (and Shop!) the Latest Trends Inspired by the Copenhagen Street Style Set
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most don’t look forward to the end of the summer, at least there is Copenhagen Fashion Week street style to raise the spirits this month. Outside the shows and at after-parties, the Scandinavian streets are filled with every style trope, from the ultra daring to the ever so understated. Photos from the week serve as the perfect fashionable antidote to all those vacation snaps filling up your Instagram. Here, it’s less dreamy holiday dresses and more high-concept, individualist takes on warm-weather dressing. Plus, you can expect this group of showgoers to set the tone before the rest of fashion month begins—be it the crowning of the season’s new It accessory or a lesson on how to wear the latest trends. Let this edit of style setters act as your outfit inspiration and shopping guide for the upcoming season.
Gym Socks With Heels? Just Do It, Says Bella Hadid
The Lionesses are perhaps the most famous proponents of knee-length sports socks on the scene right now, but they have competition from Bella Hadid, who has been using them to make a style statement away from the pitch. The supermodel wore sporty black socks stamped with the Nike Swoosh logo for a night out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman this week. In place of studded football boots, she wore patent leather heels.
Simone Biles Slips On Dior Sneakers With Rope Laces, Crop Top & Leggings
Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles brought a high fashion footwear flair to a simple sleek outfit on Instagram. The four-time Olympic gold medalist took a mirror selfie on Wednesday showing off her outfit of the day. She went for a simple black and white monochrome ensemble, making for a polished yet cool off-duty aesthetic. Biles wore a cropped white T-shirt that had a high crew neck. She matched the top with a black high-waist leggings. The fitted bottoms were tucked into Dior sneakers. The sleek Dior sneakers incorporated a black, white and gray colorway. The shoes’ upper featured...
The Most Important Lessons I Learned From Claire McCardell’s Newly Reissued 1956 Book, What Shall I Wear?
It is not an exaggeration to say that the concept of American fashion would not be what it is today without the designer Claire McCardell, who is credited with inventing the idea of American sportswear with her pragmatic approach to clothes in the 1940s and ’50s. “Most of my ideas come from trying to solve my own problems—problems just like yours,” she wrote, “I like to be able to zip my own zippers, hook my own eyes. I need a dress that can cook a dinner and then come out and meet the guests.”
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week's best beauty Instagrams showcased an air of irreverence synonymous with high summer. Temperatures are extremely high, vacation mode is in full swing, and everyone is trying to get the most out of the most playful season; the better to carry said energy into the remainder of the year.
Sandals in the City–Yay or Nay?
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As always, our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to solve your fashion and beauty dilemmas: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!
