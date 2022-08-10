This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 10,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Serena Boardman. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Entry is through a gated garden and landmarked wrought-iron front door, opening into a paneled Vestibule and Foyer warmed by heated slab limestone floors, which flow seamlessly into a corner Den with wood-burning fireplace, a glazed Sunroom, and a separate Home Office, all with French doors opening onto the landscaped Courtyard Garden. The tastefully proportioned square Living Room and Dining Room feature enchanting tree-line outlooks and wood burning fireplaces. The divine Primary Suite on the third floor incorporates a Dressing Hall, a generous Bedroom with French doors opening onto a Balcony overlooking the Courtyard Garden, and a 20-foot Master Bathroom sheathed in marble and milk-glass, with radiant floor heating and a glass-roofed spa bath and shower area with a planted and irrigated indoor garden. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. At the pinnacle of the house is a grassy Roof Garden with limestone-clad woodburning fireplace. The Lower Level offers a 650-bottle temperature-controlled Wine Cellar, Laundry Room, Workshop, mirrored Gym, split full Bath with steam shower, and limestone-clad Pool Room with chlorine-free 28-foot Swimming Pool and state-of-the-art dehumidification.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO