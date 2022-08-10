Read full article on original website
Paul R. Williams-Designed Home Lists for $5.25M in Los Angeles
In Brooklyn, a European-Inspired Penthouse With Panoramic Views of New York Lists for $8.5 Million
New York, New York, Home With 10,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $32 Million
This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 10,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Serena Boardman. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Entry is through a gated garden and landmarked wrought-iron front door, opening into a paneled Vestibule and Foyer warmed by heated slab limestone floors, which flow seamlessly into a corner Den with wood-burning fireplace, a glazed Sunroom, and a separate Home Office, all with French doors opening onto the landscaped Courtyard Garden. The tastefully proportioned square Living Room and Dining Room feature enchanting tree-line outlooks and wood burning fireplaces. The divine Primary Suite on the third floor incorporates a Dressing Hall, a generous Bedroom with French doors opening onto a Balcony overlooking the Courtyard Garden, and a 20-foot Master Bathroom sheathed in marble and milk-glass, with radiant floor heating and a glass-roofed spa bath and shower area with a planted and irrigated indoor garden. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. At the pinnacle of the house is a grassy Roof Garden with limestone-clad woodburning fireplace. The Lower Level offers a 650-bottle temperature-controlled Wine Cellar, Laundry Room, Workshop, mirrored Gym, split full Bath with steam shower, and limestone-clad Pool Room with chlorine-free 28-foot Swimming Pool and state-of-the-art dehumidification.
Newly Built Estate With Panoramic Views Asks $33.5 Million in Pebble Beach, California
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,865 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.5 Million
This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,865 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Allen Roth. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The home features two, intact terraces, one open air, one enclosed by windows, each spacious enough for al fresco dining, a garden or just relaxing among the lush, panoramic scenery just beyond the property. The gourmet L-shaped kitchen (both kitchens are intact and feature their own set of appliances, including an induction stove top in the 9A main kitchen) offers stunning finishes, stainless steel appliances and gleaming counter tops reminiscent of snowflakes. An exceptionally rare offering at The Comstock; one of the most prestigious, full-service luxury living destinations in L.A, and set at the east-end of Wilshire's corridor, with a gentle approach off tree-lined Comstock Avenue. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Full-service Amenities include: 24-hour security, with controlled access, valet parking, on-site management, attentive building staff, resort-like pool & spa, dry sauna, gym, banquet room w/ adjoining kitchen and additional storage.
Don’t Worry, Rupert Murdoch Remains Rich Despite Finalising Financial Details Of Jerry Hall Divorce
In one of the few showbusiness divorces to be of real interest to readers of the world’s business pages and no doubt even more to his children, Rupert Murdoch has finalised the financial details of his split from Jerry Hall. In a joint statement issued by the former couple, Murdoch and Hall announced that legal proceedings had been aborted, and financial arrangements settled out of court. Following the end of their six-year marriage – Murdoch’s fourth – Hall is expected to receive a multi-million-pound settlement, as well as the couple’s £11m Oxfordshire mansion, Holmwood House. She is also expected to receive a...
