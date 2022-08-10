Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
YaYa’s Place has menu items everyone will love
LUBBOCK, Texas— Mia White, YaYa’s place owner shares her journey to entrepreneurship and her most popular food items. For more information visit YaYa’s Place – Home | Facebook.
KCBD
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
Lubbock Animal Shelter hosts Last ‘Spay’-cation of the Summer Later This Month
Being a responsible pet owner requires many different things. Not only are you responsible for their food, housing, grooming, and exercise, but you are responsible for every other part of their safety and wellbeing. One of the parts of being a pet owner that many people overlook is the need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Year Ago: The Day A Crackhead Vandalized A Beloved Lubbock Radio Station
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
Video: Lubbock TikToker Gets A Mouth Full Of Feathers From Local Chicken Restaurant
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
Torrez gets 30 years for seriously injuring daughter in 2017
LUBBOCK, Texas — Arthur Torrez, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for seriously injuring his daughter in 2017. A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Torrez’s attorneys argued he should be sentenced to five to 10 years and that he was a good candidate for probation. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
Bulletproof backpacks are on shelves ahead of Lubbock school year
Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some, and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them.
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Goo Goo Dolls To Play Buddy Holly Hall
The Buddy Holly Hall has announced another show. I must confess, I still have a towel autographed by the Goo Goo Dolls when they played Lubbock with Bush and No Doubt. I believe the year was 1996 and the show landed at the Fairpark Colesium. The Goo's will return to...
Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Mexican
Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
One seriously hurt after Marsha Sharp Freeway crash, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a crash in the 5500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in for a two-vehicle crash at 10:04 p.m. Friday. Photos from the scene showed a marked security vehicle on the side of the roadway. This […]
Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man assaulted Lubbock officer after fleeing scene of hit-and-run
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday. Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest. According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene...
fox34.com
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1