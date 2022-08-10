ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Places Not To Be Missed On Your First Visit To Philadelphia

- It has been a rough few years for everybody, and now many are looking to take a vacation and get back to normality. While some countries continue to impose travel restrictions due to Covid-19, the United States is open for vaccinated tourists. One of the most overlooked destinations in the States is Philadelphia. The city is the 5th largest in the country, and yet it doesn't get the recognition it deserves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Le Diner en Blanc returning to Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A French-style, pop-up dining event is coming back to Philadelphia next week. Le Diner en Blanc will celebrate its 10th-anniversary event in Philadelphia next Thursday. This year, the Gypsy Jazz Quartet, Hot Club Philly, will perform, along with Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret and the Ernest Stuart Band. The location for this year's dinner remains a surprise. The event is already sold out. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever 'Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 309 East Hector Street | Conshohocken | RE/MAX Ready

Eric Rehling of RE/MAX Ready added a new listing for rent at 309 East Hector Street in Conshohocken, PA. For additional details, click here. Enjoy the fantastic Conshohocken location! This 3 bedroom home with bonus room(office/bedroom) has fresh paint throughout. Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking, ceiling fans, and rear yard. Not to mention the awesome location just minutes to Conshohocken's hot spots, public transportation, and walking/biking trails.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

