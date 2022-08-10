Read full article on original website
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Starfest returns to Hopewell Furnace
The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite the public to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
buckscountyherald.com
I-95, I-295 lane closures week of August 15 for bridge repair in Bucks County
Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced August 11.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PhillyBite
Places Not To Be Missed On Your First Visit To Philadelphia
- It has been a rough few years for everybody, and now many are looking to take a vacation and get back to normality. While some countries continue to impose travel restrictions due to Covid-19, the United States is open for vaccinated tourists. One of the most overlooked destinations in the States is Philadelphia. The city is the 5th largest in the country, and yet it doesn't get the recognition it deserves.
See Which Local Areas Are Among the Top Ten Philadelphia Region Zip Codes with Largest Home Price Increases
The two Bucks County areas made the list of the Philadelphia areas to see a hike in housing prices. Pipersville and Telford made a recent list of ten Philadelphia-area zip codes to see significant increases in housing prices back in July. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the price increases for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Roadway Restrictions Next Week in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby can be found “The World in One Place,” United Nations, PA, she writes. It’s former reputation as a white bread town is gone. In the past 30...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison
The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
Popular Princeton, NJ Restaurant Opening Newtown, PA Location
What's the old saying? "There's never too much of a good thing." That may not be it, but, I think it's close. Lol. Great news. I just got word from Newtown Patch that Princeton hot spot, Blue Point Grill, a family owned seafood restaurant, will be opening a second location in Newtown, PA.
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
