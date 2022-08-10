Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO