ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berks Weekly

Starfest returns to Hopewell Furnace

The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite the public to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe...
ELVERSON, PA
NJ.com

Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says

U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
White Haven, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

I-95, I-295 lane closures week of August 15 for bridge repair in Bucks County

Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced August 11.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Lehigh Gorge State Park#Explorers#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Moyer S Rock#Rockport Access
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Places Not To Be Missed On Your First Visit To Philadelphia

- It has been a rough few years for everybody, and now many are looking to take a vacation and get back to normality. While some countries continue to impose travel restrictions due to Covid-19, the United States is open for vaccinated tourists. One of the most overlooked destinations in the States is Philadelphia. The city is the 5th largest in the country, and yet it doesn't get the recognition it deserves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison

The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
JAMISON, PA
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why

In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy